América-MG vs São Paulo: see probable lineups and information on the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

America-MG and Sao Paulo face each other this Thursday, for the return of the quarterfinals of Brazil’s Cup. The ball rolls at 21:00 (Brasília time) at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte.

In the first leg, played at Morumbi, São Paulo won 1-0 with a goal by Luciano. The game was also marked by the penalty missed by Iago Maidana, which stopped in Thiago Couto.

Since the first game against Coelho, São Paulo by Rogério Ceni has played five games, with two wins and three defeats. During this period, Tricolor advanced to the semifinals of the Copa Sudamericana, eliminating Ceará at Arena Castelão.

For the match, São Paulo will not have Luan (surgery on the adductor muscle of the left thigh), Caio (surgery on the right knee), Arboleda (surgery on the left ankle), André Anderson (muscle pain) and Walce (surgery on the right knee) .

On the other hand, the Tricolor Paulista should have the returns of Jandrei, recovered from a back trauma, and Rafinha, who came from a small strain in the back of his right thigh.

The reinforcements Nahuel Bustos and Nahuel Ferraresi cannot be listed for the game, as they can only be listed in the next phase, if São Paulo advances. The same goes for Felipe Alves and Marcos Guilherme.

América-MG, in turn, won all three games they played since the 1-0 defeat at Morumbi. In the last round of the Brasileirão, Vagner Mancini’s team beat Santos 1-0 at Independência.

For the match, Coelho must not count on Germán Conti and Jori, both in the medical department. Martín Benítez, having already defended Grêmio in this Copa do Brasil, is a sure absence.

Emmanuel Martínez and Gonzalo Mastriani, recently hired, can only be registered in the tournament if América-MG advances to the semifinals.

DATASHEET

AMERICA-MG X SÃO PAULO

Place: Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Date: August 19, 2022, Thursday

Time: 21 hours (from Brasilia)

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC-Fifa)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (SC-Fifa) and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO-Fifa)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Iago Maidana, Éder and Marlon Lopes; Lucas Kal, Juninho and Matheusinho; Pedrinho, Everaldo and Henrique Almeida.

Technician: Vagner Mancini

SAO PAULO: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda, Leo; Igor Vinicius, Pablo Maia, Igor Gomes, Rodrigo Nestor, Reinaldo; Luciano and Calleri

Technician: Rogerio Ceni

