American escapes after being snapped in the head by 3.5-meter alligator

Juan Carlos La Verde, firefighter and paramedic in Oldsmar (Florida, USA), lived a drama: an alligator (American alligator) of about 3.5 meters snapped its head.

He was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa, just outside Tampa, on August 3, when the alligator swam directly over him and began attacking, according to the WFTS Tampa News.

The American was swimming in the lake to film an instructional video for his company, Defeat X.

Defeat X “focuses on helping others overcome their personal struggles through healthy exercise and outdoor adventures,” according to the description on the GoFundMe page that his friends and his wife, Christine, created for him. after the attack.

Juan Carlos claimed to believe that the only reason the alligator released him was because, somehow, he got confused.

“I immediately tried to open its jaws because I knew I had its head in an alligator’s mouth,” recalled the victim. “When I felt the teeth, I immediately knew that either I turned him or he turned me, but the alligator was confused, just like I was confused, and then he just let me go.”reported.

The American said that the alligator gave just one big bite. Free from the predator, Juan Carlos swam to a nearby dock and called for help, WFLA 8 reported.

Juan Carlos underwent a surgery that lasted six hours. The firefighter was under observation for ten days in the hospital. Alligator teeth are full of bacteria. Bites often cause infection. But the American recovered well and was discharged.

Lake Thonotosassa has already recorded other attacks. In 2014, for example, a 9-year-old boy survived after fighting a 2.7 meter alligator. The boy stayed with 30 body wounds after being hit three times by the reptile.

“I felt the jaw, the teeth. I didn’t know what to do. So I reacted immediately and hit him a few times. Then, finally, I still had enough strength to open his jaw a little.”said James Barney Junior.