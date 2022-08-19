Anac auctions 15 airports on the B3; single proposal buys block with Congonhas for R$ 2.45 billion | Economy

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) held this Thursday (18), at the B3 headquarters, in São Paulo, the concession auction of 15 public airports, spread over three blocks in six states.

In all, the concessions guaranteed R$ 2.716 billion in revenue. THE The federal government’s expectation is that the winners will invest at least R$ 7.3 billion in the modernization of the terminals over the 30 years of the concession.

The SP-MS-PA-MG Block included Congonhas Airport, in São Paulo, the second busiest in the country and one of the last large terminals not yet managed by private operators.

The Spanish group Aena Desarrollo Internacional won the dispute, with a bid of BRL 2.45 billion, a premium of 231.02% over the minimum initial bid.. Of the total planned investments, R$ 3.3 billion are only in Congonhas — the “crown jewel” of the auction.

It is the third round of airport concessions carried out in blocks. The 15 airports are located in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais, Pará, Mato Grosso do Sul and Amapá.

See below for details on each of the blocks awarded.

Winner: Aena Desarrollo Internacional

Value: BRL 2.45 billion

Agio: 231.02%

Minimum starting bid: BRL 740.1 million

Expected investment: BRL 5.8 billion

Congonhas/Sao Paulo (SP)

Campo Grande, MS)

Corumbá (MS)

Ponta Pora (MS)

Santarém (PA)

Maraba (PA)

Carajás/Parauapebas (PA)

Altamira (PA)

Uberlândia (MG)

Uberaba (MG)

Montes Claros (MG)

Winner: XP Infra IV Infrastructure Equity Investment Fund

Value: BRL 141.4 million

Agio: 0.01%

Minimum starting bid: BRL 141.38 million

Expected investments: BRL 552 million

Campo de Marte/São Paulo (SP)

Jacarepaguá/Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Winner: Novo Norte Aeroportos Consortium (Dix Empreendimentos Ltda and Socicam)

Value: BRL 125 million

Agio: 119.78%

Minimum starting bid: BRL 56.8 million

Expected investments: BRL 875 million

The concessionaire that offered the highest minimum initial contribution amount was the winner of each block.

The minimum requirement for technical qualification was proof of processing experience, in at least one of the last 5 years, of 1 million passengers for North Block II and 5 million passengers for SP-MS-PA-MG blocks. In the case of the General Aviation Block, the number required was at least 200,000 passengers or, alternatively, 17,000 takeoffs and landings.

In addition to the initial contribution to be paid to the government at the signing of the contracts, the new concessionaires will have to pay a variable grant on the gross revenue — established in increasing percentages calculated from the 5th to the 9th year of the contract, becoming constant from then until the end of the concession.

The projected values ​​for the contracts include an estimated revenue of R$ 15.2 billion for the 15 airports, of which R$ 11.6 billion for the SP-MS-PA-MG Block; R$ 1.7 billion for the General Aviation Block; and R$ 1.9 billion for the North Block II.