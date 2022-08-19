Anne Heche: Actress’s Cause of Death Released | Pop & Art

Who was Anne Heche? Actress made dozens of movies and series, dated Ellen DeGeneres and accused Harvey Weinstein of harassment

According to the Los Angeles legal department document, Anne died of “smoke inhalation and thermal injuries (burns)”. The information was released by the website of the magazine “People”. According to the document, it was found that a “fracture of the sternum due to blunt trauma” was a “significant condition” in her death.

1 of 1 Anne Heche poses for photos on top of a car in Pasadena, California in September 2020 — Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/Archive Anne Heche poses for photos on top of a car in Pasadena, California in September 2020 — Photo: Chris Pizzello/AP/Archive

Anne Heche had dozens of works under her belt, including the features “Six Days, Seven Nights”, “Donnie Brasco” and “Prozac Generation”, and the series “Chicago PD: District 21”.

On August 5, she crashed her car into a house, which caught fire, in Los Angeles, USA. According to the investigation, the actress was speeding when she left the road and reached the residence.

According to the magazine “Variety”, shortly before crashing the vehicle, she had already been involved in another accident in the region.

Actress Anne Heche crashes car and is hospitalized in Los Angeles

A representative for the actress said the artist was in “extremely critical condition” after the accident. After being in a coma, her death was declared on Friday (12). The devices were turned off on Sunday (14), so that their organs could be donated.

Heche became known in the 1980s for playing the twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera “Another World” (1987-1991), work for which she received a Daytime Emmy Award.

Over almost three decades, he acted in films such as “Anything Ready”, “Appearances Can Be Deceiving”, “I Know What You Did Last Summer”, “Psycho”, among others.

Among the series that Heche has starred in are “Men in Bunches”, “Masters of Science Fiction” and “Hung”.

The actress was in the cast of some works that should be released soon, such as “What Remains” (already finished, but without a release date), and “Supercell”, “Chasing Nightmares” and “Wake” (all in the post-production phase). -production).