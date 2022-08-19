Anti-rabies vaccination starts next week in Poços de Caldas – ONDA POÇOS

The 35th Anti-rabies Vaccination Campaign for Dogs and Cats in Poços starts next Monday (22) and runs until September 24. Animals from three months of age must be vaccinated.

For this year, the goal is to vaccinate 25,461 animals, being 20,656 dogs and 4,805 cats.

The Campaign is carried out by the Municipal Health Department, through Environmental, Epidemiological, Primary Care and has the support of the Education Department, Public Services Department, Demutran, Municipal Guard, Auto Omnibus Floramar and São Judas Tadeu Parish.

Rural Area Vavination

The Campaign for the countryside will take place from 08/22 to 09/02, from Monday to Friday, from 08:00 to 17:00, with the Environmental Surveillance teams, sector of the Municipal Health Department, touring farms, places and farms. The teams work in uniform, with badges and go in identified cars as well.

The Department of Health requests that the population be aware of the days that the teams will make the visits.

Timeline:

–22nd to 26th of August – 8am to 5pm

-September 29th to 2nd – 8am to 5pm

Urban Zone Vaccination

The Campaign in the urban area will be carried out with itinerant points in all regions of the city, starting 09/10 and running until 09/24.

Check the schedule:

Eastern Region (10/09) – Saturday

Escola Dona Vicentina Massa -Av. João Romeu Tramonte, 82 – Chácara Poços de Caldas – 8 am to 11:30 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF – Parque Pinheiros – Rua Victor Emanoel Imesi, s/nº – Parque Pinheiros – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

UBS – Jardim Itamaraty – Av.: Maria Rita Lopes Pontes (Irmã Dulce), 360 – Itamaraty III – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

EM José Raphael dos Santos Netto- Rua Eugênio Bernardes Ferreira – Jardim Philadélphia – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

East Regional UBS- Rua Cecília Fishela, s/nº – Chácara Alvorada- 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF Dom Bosco – Rua Francisco Cantos Davo, s/nº – Jardim Formosa – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF Santo André II -Rua Vereador Eduardo de Paiva, 41 -Vila Menezes -8am to 11:30am / 1pm to 4:30pm

Rouxinol Street / Canário Street- Morada dos Pássaros – 8:00 am to 11:30 am

Square next to the Sports Court – Campos Elíseos – 1pm to 4:30pm

Eastern Region (11/09) – Sunday

PSF Nova Aurora -Rua Benedita Lucas da Silva, 60 – Jardim Ipê – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

CEI Angelina Leandro Eiras- Rua Dr Nelson de Paiva – Nova Aparecida – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF Jardim São Paulo – Rua Jaguari, 15 – Jardim São Paulo – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF Santa Rosália- Rua Dr. Antenor Damini, 233 – Santa Rosalia – 8 am to 11:30 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF Vila Nova- Square in front of the Playground – Vila Nova – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF Caio Junqueira – Rua Mangueira, 262 – Caio Junqueira – 8 am to 11:30 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm

São Judas Tadeu Parish Courtyard – A.: Justino Ribeiro, 13 – Jardim dos Estados – 8:00 am to 11:30 am

Manoel Alfaya Municipal CEI – Rua Joaquim de Parolis, 250 – Parque Primavera – 1pm to 4:30pm

Dom Bosco Neighborhood Square – Dom Bosco Street, S/N, (Near the Lar dos Velhinhos de São Vicente de Paula) – 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

PSF das Flores – Rua Nilton José Faccion, 332 – Jardim das Hortências – 1pm to 4:30pm

South Region (17/09) – Saturday

CEI Parque das Nações- Av.: Portugal, 970 – Parque das Nações – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

UBS Regional Sul – Rua Antônio Marinoni, 125 – Bairro São Sebastião – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

CEI Santa Terezinha – AV. Yolanda Junqueira de Melo, 800 – Housing Complex – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF Kennedy II- Rua Estanho, 151 – Jardim Kennedy II – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

UBS Kennedy I- Rua Pirita, 116 – Jardim Kennedy I – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF Esperança- Rua Lázaro de Lima, 280 –Parque Esperança II- 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Square (skate rink) located next to the Caixa Econômica Federal branch – Cohab – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF São Bento – Rua Benedicto Lopes Buono, 375 – Jardim São Bento – 8:00 am to 11:30 am Av.

AV Dr. Rowilson Flora Filho, corner with Av. Francisco Gilberto Blasi – Bairro Tiradentes. – 1pm to 4:30pm

CEI Conceição Aparecida Miguel – Rua João Cioffi, 60 – Vila Matilde – 8:00 am to 11:30 am

Rua Leonel Justiniano de Bem / Rua Ana Ferreira Berno – Jardim Contorno – 1pm to 4:30pm

West Region (09/18) – Sunday

EM Sérgio de Freitas Pacheco- Praça Tupy, s/nº -Vila Togni – 8 am to 11:30 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF Country Club- Rua José Mendonça, 131 – Jardim Country Club – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

EM João Pinheiro- Rua José Bernardo, 280 –Jardim Country Club – 8am to 11:30am / 1pm to 4:30pm

PSF Maria Imaculada – Av.: Mãe dos Homens, 782 – Maria Imaculada – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

CEI Aureliano Miranda de Carvalho- Rua José Mamud Assan, 185 –São Jorge – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

EM José Mamud Assan – Rua Vila Rica, 432 – Vila Rica – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF Marco Divisório – Rua Vicente Miranda, 229 – Marco Divisório – 8:00 am to 11:30 am

PSF Bortolan- Rua Salvador Flores / Path 4 -Bortolan – 1pm to 4:30pm

PSF Vale das Antas- Fazenda Osório, 5 –Vale das Antas – 8:00 am to 11:30 am

Avenida João Ferrari / Rua Henrique Benedetti – Véu das Noivas 1pm to 4:30pm

Municipal College Dr. José Vargas de Souza- Av.: Champagnat, 668 – Garden Gym – 8:00 am to 11:30 am

December 25th Street / January 20th Street – Jardim América – 1pm to 4:30pm

Vila Cruz Square – Nico Duarte Street, S/N – Vila Cruz – 8:00 am to 11:30 am

EM Tarso de Coimbra – Rua Mário Xandó de Oliveira, 2 – São Geraldo – 1 pm to 4:30 pm

Center (24/09) – SATURDAY

Nino Trindade Square (Zumbi Square) – Cascatinha Garden – 8 am to 11:30 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF Quisisana- Rua Geni Vilas Boas Tardeli, 50 –Bairro São José – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF São José- Rua Profª Lourdes Mourão, s/nº -Jardim Centenário – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

PSF Santa Ângela- Rua Manuel Luís Zuanella, 30 – Santa Ângela – – 8 am to 11:30 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm

Municipal Health Department – ​​Rua Pará, 284 – Downtown (entrance from Rua Rio Grande do Sul) – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

UBS Santa Augusta – Rua Professora Nicolina Bernardo, S/N – Santa Augusta – 8:00 am to 11:30 am / 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm

EM Alvino Hosken de Oliveira- Rua Humberto de Campos, 146 -Cascatinha – 8 am to 11:30 am / 1 pm to 4:30 pm

Praça das Américas – Jardim Quisisana (Rodelão) – 8:00 am to 11:30 am

Rua Ítalo Zingoni / Rua Benedito Froes de Carvalho – Vitória I – 1 pm to 4:30 pm

Drive Thru

The drive-thru vaccination modality will continue this year. The Health Department makes important recommendations for vaccination in this modality: transport the animals observing established safety standards; take another person to help transport and handle the animals at the time of vaccination; in the case of more aggressive animals, put the muzzle on to avoid accidents. In addition, in the drives, only animals that are being transported in vehicles will be vaccinated, as a way of organizing the action.

Friday (09/09) – 08:00 to 12:00

Mini Terminal of Urban Lines in the East Zone (Near Bretas in the East Zone)

Friday (16/09) – 08:00 to 12:00

Ronaldão Stadium Parking – West Zone

Saturday (17/09) – 08:00 to 11:30

Tatersal Event Space – South Zone

Friday (23/09) – 08:00 to 12:00

José Afonso Junqueira Park (Behind the Palace Hotel – Downtown)

Receive the news through the official group of Onda Poços journalism on your WhatsApp. Don’t worry, only our administrators will be able to make publications, thus avoiding inappropriate and inappropriate content. Click on the link –> https://chat.whatsapp.com/ICmocdIwK8z3UGvnaGeq23