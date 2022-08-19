Anvisa announces recall of Häagen-Dazs ice cream for possible presence of toxic substance







The National Health Surveillance Agency ordered the recall of Häagen-Dazs brand ice cream Photo: Mariana Leal/ Anvisa

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) announced this Wednesday, 17th, the preventive recall (recall) of Häagen-Dazs brand ice cream and popsicles with validity between 5/16/2023 and 6/29/2023 (see list below). The measure was adopted after General Mills, responsible for the brand, identified in the products traces of 2-chloroethanol (2-EC), a substance that can be toxic, generated from the process of extracting the vanilla aroma.

Through a resolution (2.676/2022) published this Wednesday, the agency formalized the process of collecting the products, in addition to banning the import, distribution and marketing of ice cream. In a note, Generall Milss stated that the risks of 2-chloroethanol to human health “are still inconclusive”, and that Brazil does not provide, by law, a tolerable amount of consumption of the substance.

“As an extreme precaution, General Mills decided to proceed with the voluntary recall of the products, considering that the potential health risks related to 2-chloroethanol are still inconclusive, and it is not possible to rule out its genotoxicity. There are no tolerable residual limits for this substance in Brazilian legislation”, said the company.

Last month, General Mills had already identified the same 2-CE substance in another vanilla-flavored ice cream, served in 415 g (473 mL) carton jars, with an expiration date between 07/07/2022 and 18 /07/2023. It was through the investigation and testing of these recalled products that traces of the substance were found in the ice creams of the current recall.

The ice creams being collected are:

Pot of Häagen-Dazs Belgian Chocolate Ice Cream – chocolate chip ice cream (473 mL);

Häagen-Dazs Macadamia Nut Brittle ice cream cup – vanilla ice cream with crunchy macadamia nuts (100 mL);

Häagen-Dazs Macadamia Nut Brittle Ice Cream Jar – vanilla ice cream with crunchy macadamia nuts (473 mL);

Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Caramel Almond Popsicle – vanilla ice cream with salted caramel sauce and almond milk chocolate frosting 70 g (80 mL);

Häagen-Dazs Cookies & Cream Popsicle – Vanilla Ice Cream with Biscuit Pieces 70 g (80 mL).

What is 2-chloroethanol (2-EC)?

According to Anvisa, 2-chloroethanol (2-EC) has been identified in several food products, and it is common to be associated with the use of ethylene oxide (ETO), a mutagenic substance (which can cause a mutation in human cells ) and carcinogenic (cause cancer).

But in the case of the current recall of Häagen-Dazs products, the contamination originated from the reuse of the solvent used to make the aroma, and is not related to the use of ethylene oxide (ETO), according to General Mills.

“From the available scientific information, there is no evidence to date that indicates that 2-CE has carcinogenic (which can cause cancer) and mutagenic (which can cause changes capable of causing damage to human cells) properties, which are unknown, so far. , its impacts on health. However, it is not possible to rule out its genotoxicity, that is, the possibility of causing changes in the genetic material”, informed Anvisa.

What to do if you purchased the product

General Mills and Anvisa warn that those who purchased the products with the expiration dates mentioned, should not consume the product. The recommendation is to keep the package and contact General Mills by phone at 0800-031-0707 (Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm) or via email at [email protected] .com, for clarification, exchange or refund.