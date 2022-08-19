Arthur Lira says he considers Bolsonaro’s attacks on electronic voting machines a mistake | Policy

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said this Thursday (18) that he considers the attacks made by President Jair Bolsonaro to the electronic voting machines and the country’s electoral system to be a mistake. He stated that questioning the electoral process “is not good” for Brazil and for the President of the Republic himself.

Lira made the statement during participation in an event in São Paulo, promoted by the bank BTG Pactual. He was commenting on the inauguration ceremony of Minister Alexandre de Moraes in the presidency of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) – which was attended by a large number of authorities – when he was asked about Bolsonaro’s stance in relation to the polls.

The President of the Republic has repeatedly attacked the electronic voting system, which Brazil began using in 1996. Recently, Bolsonaro called a meeting with ambassadors and diplomatic representatives from other countries, at Palácio da Alvorada, to repeat without suspicious evidence already clarified about ballot boxes.

“Do you think the president is wrong when he attacks the polls, when he doubts the polls?”, asked the interviewer.

“Think [que é um erro]. I already said it personally, I already told him, I already asked, I already said it, we already voted in Congress on this issue [do voto impresso]”, replied the president of the Chamber.

Lira referred to the vote in the Chamber that rejected and sent to the archive a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution (PEC), defended by Bolsonaro, which provided for the printed vote in elections, plebiscites and referendums.

Octavio Guedes: Bolsonaro’s strategy is either to lose at the polls and say that it was stolen or say that he was prevented from continuing

Ballot boxes are not ‘the main issue’ of the country

Lira is a supporter of Bolsonaro and a member of the PP, the party that makes up the governing base. He also stated that questioning the polls “is not the main issue in Brazil.”

“We need to be passive in this matter. This is not the main issue in Brazil, this issue is not good for Brazil, it is not good for President Bolsonaro, it is not good for the Electoral Justice, so everyone has to hold back,” he said.

Still on the topic, the parliamentarian from Alagoas added that “there is a difference between wanting transparency and wanting contestation”.

The president of the Chamber also stated that it is necessary to “respect the results of the polls” and that those elected by the electronic system will take office in 2023.

“I don’t get tired of saying it, I say it everywhere, inside and outside Brazil, we need transparent elections, yes, without a doubt, yes, but the result of electronic voting machines is recognized. , I would not be able to speak ill of the system. So, we are going to an election, respecting the result democratically. Whoever wins will take office”, said Lira.

Lira, a candidate for a new term as deputy, said that, as a parliamentarian, he supports Bolsonaro in the elections.

Asked about the electoral polls, which point out Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) ahead of President Bolsonaro in the race for the Planalto Palace, the congressman said he believed that, with the start of electoral propaganda next week, there should be changes in the results of the elections. withdrawals.