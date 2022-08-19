Athletico x Flamengo had beatings, hostilities and strict access

Inside the Arena da Baixada (PR), what was seen yesterday (17) was a beautiful party by the Athletico-PR fans and a very disputed game, which culminated in Flamengo’s 1-0 victory and classification for the semifinals. of the Brazilian Cup. Outside, however, the atmosphere was one of violence, hostility and strict access.

In images that circulate on the internet, there are at least two outbreaks of fighting in the vicinity of the stadium. One before the match, when a Flamengo fan passes in a kind of corridor with Athletics around. He exchanges punches and the confusion is apparently cleared up by security.

Member of the Breed was passing with the friends of the Fanatics in the midst of the Athletician crowd, who did not like to see him there and went upstairs, then the beating ate. pic.twitter.com/qhrbdrmQ3q — Ritmo de Torcida (@ritmodetorcida) August 17, 2022

The other, after the duel, was caught by journalist Raísa Simplício and it is possible to see a fight involving several fans of both teams. Objects are also thrown during the riot.

There is also an image that has caused outrage on social media, where a family of flamenguistas is shown being strongly harassed by Athletico fans in a restaurant in Curitiba. The Athletics, in an aggressive tone, order her to leave the establishment and curse.

In another recording, Flamengo football vice president Marcos Braz tries to gift a shirt to an athletican child who was in the stands, but he is quite harassed by adults who are around the girl and security recommends that the manager not hand over the shirt to avoid retaliation.

After yesterday’s game at Arena da Baixada, a child supporter of Athletico asked Marcos Braz for a Flamengo shirt, but security asked the manager not to give the gift because several Athletic fans got excited. Canal Gonze Neles pic.twitter.com/MnLB3GY0cj — Soccer Planet | GAVE GREEN (@futebol_info) August 18, 2022

There is also a video that circulates where Flamengo fans undergo a rigorous screening in accessing the Arena da Baixada. In the recording, they complain that they are prevented from entering with the club’s flags and need to take off their shoes for the security guards to check.

The boards of the two clubs have not yet officially commented on the cases.

Athletico and Flamengo still have the Copa Libertadores semifinals on the calendar. The people of Paraná face Palmeiras, and the Cariocas face the Argentineans of Vélez Sarsfield. In the Brazilian Championship, both still dream of the title and try not to stray so much from the leader Palmeiras.

On the weekend, for the national competition, Athletico receives América-MG at Arena da Baixada. Flamengo visits Palmeiras at Allianz Parque.