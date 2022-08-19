Belo appears connected to wires, exposes treatment and speaks diagnosis: “Pain”

Belo is undergoing treatment for sciatic pain

Beautiful, one of the most famous singers in Brazil, has been performing in a different way in recent times. It so happens that the husband of Gracyanne Barbosa, has been facing a health problem that makes it impossible to stand for a long time. This Thursday (18), the singer used social media to talk about his diagnosis and show the treatment he is performing.

In a video shared on his official Instagram account, the artist emerged undergoing a procedure to improve sciatic nerve pain. In the image, Belo appears connected to a device with several wires and receiving shock waves in his thigh.

“Anyone who follows me knows: I have been doing my last shows sitting down because of a sciatic pain that only those who have suffered know how it is”, explained the singer.

Belo also took advantage of the publication to thank the support he is receiving from everyone, in addition to the doctors, who are helping him in the treatment. “I want to thank the fans and admirers of my work for all their concern and messages. And also to @ramontravassosfio who has been following me and helping me with treatments,” she said.

Finally, the singer reassured fans that he will soon be a hundred percent. “I’ll be fine soon, guys! And until then, I won’t stop singing a single day”, concluded Belo.

GRACYANNE ALREADY EXPLAINED

Before Belo spoke about her diagnosis, Gracyanne had already commented on her husband’s problem. When answering questions on her Instagram, the fitness muse was asked why the singer was doing a sitting show.

At the time, Gracyanne explained the reason. “Sciatic pain! One of the worst pains a person can feel. Anyone who has had it knows what I’m saying. Even in a lot of pain, unable to stand up, he went there and did the show out of respect for the fans and the people who were there to hear his voice,” she said.