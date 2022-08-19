‘Beyond Illusion’: Magic puts David in danger after sabotage | come around

“I know a magician shouldn’t reveal his tricks, but I need to calm your heart. I’ll be chained, but I have the keys to the padlocks… Calm down?”, will ask David.

2 of 4 Davi reassures Isadora about magic in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo Davi reassures Isadora about magic in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo

Isadora will not be satisfied, but she will trust her boyfriend. The problem is that Úrsula (Bárbara Paz) will also hear the conversation and decide to set an ambush for David: she will change one of the padlocks in the number for another padlock, so the magician will not have the key to open it.

“You disowned me, Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita), but my mother’s love was true. And the proof of that is that I’m going to pave the way for you to stay with Isadora”, Úrsula will say, alone.

3 of 4 Úrsula spies on Davi and Isadora’s conversation about magic in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo Úrsula spies on Davi and Isadora’s conversation about magic in ‘Beyond Illusion’ – Photo: Globo

Not knowing about the exchange, Davi will start his number while Joaquim and Isadora talk. The dressmaker will be worried when she realizes that Davi is taking longer than expected to release the locks. Under the covers, David will be submerged, desperate and trying to free himself from the lock.

“Two minutes have passed. Is everything okay?”, Isadora asks.

4 of 4 Davi starts magic show in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo Davi starts magic show in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo

What will happen to David? Don’t miss the last chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!

