Brad Pitt Compared Son to Columbine Massacre, FBI Says

The British newspaper Daily Mail today released new details of the fateful argument that took place between the ex-couple of actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt on September 14, 2016, four days before the actress entered the process of separation from her then-husband.

The most recent information is that, according to reports of the case made at the time by the FBI – and made public only now, at the request of Jolie -, Pitt would have told his ex-partner that one of their children looked “like the damn Columbine boy” and was “destroying the family”. The document does not specify which of the heirs the movie star was referring to.

Pitt’s speech would be a reference to teenagers Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, who murdered 13 people and wounded 20 others during an armed break-in at Columbine High School in April 1999. The two criminals committed suicide after the killing.

The release of the FBI reports on the accusations of aggression made by Angelina Jolie against Brad Pitt, at the time of the divorce, took place on the initiative of the actress herself, in the midst of the legal dispute over the custody of the couple’s four minor children – Zahara, Shiloh and the twins Knox and Marceline, aged 17, 16 and 14 respectively.