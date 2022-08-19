Burger King Rejects Offer to Purchase

The board of directors of Zamp, owner of Burger King (BKBR3) in Brazil, announced that it is against the acquisition proposal made by the Arab fund Mubadala Capital in early August.

With that, the shares of the fast food chain opened the day in fall. By midday, the shares had lost 1.43% in value, falling to R$8.28. At 15:00, they were up slightly, 1.3%, reaching R$ 8.51. But market experts say this is not the time to sell. See below what should happen with the stocks.

Why did Burger King reject the offer? The decision to reject the proposal was taken after the company hired a financial advisor to evaluate the offer. The advisory pointed out that the price per share of the offer was not consistent with the value of the company. The Public Offer for Acquisition (OPA) presented by Mubadala was for 45.15% of Zamp’s shares, for R$ 7.55 each. The total value of the proposed deal would be R$938.6 million.

The board says it held meetings with several shareholders of the company, who would have drawn attention to the low price of the shares set by the fund, highlighting the moment of recovery of Zamp in the post-covid.

Mubadala Capital, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is presided over by Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the country’s crown prince. Worldwide, the fund has about $284 billion in holdings in various companies.

The fund has invested in Brazil since 2012 in road concession companies, urban mobility, oil and gas and higher education, among others. The prince met with President Jair Bolsonaro in November last year.

Up and down can get more drastic: To the bank Goldman Sachsthe actions BKBR3 are the favorites of the food sector – the recommendation is to buy. But as the actions of BKBR3 have already risen approximately 35% since the launch of the offer, the ups and downs could get more drastic in the short term, published the American bank. Since the beginning of the year, the increase is 46%.

And how is the company going forward? The outlook is good, according to Goldman Sachs, with the possibility of a milder inflation and interest rates stopping to increase. The bank believes in an appreciation of the share from R$8.40 (yesterday’s price, 17) to R$14.60 in 12 months, which would bring investors a return of 73.8%.

BTG is also of the same opinion, with a target price of R$14.

The fast food chain is recovering from the pandemic. So much so that it had a net profit of R$ 23.6 million at the end of last year (fourth quarter), reversing the loss of R$ 97.3 million in the same period in 2020.

But high interest rates and inflation are hitting the company again. For this reason, Zamp had a loss again between April, May and June this year, losing R$ 31.6 million mainly due to the worsening of the financial result.

The group’s net revenue in the period was R$ 883.3 million, which represents a gain of 55% in the period, thanks to the recovery in sales, motivated by the resumption of on-site activities for consumers. Restaurant sales are still below the pre-pandemic level.