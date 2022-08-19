Calling Bolsonaro ‘genocidal’ is freedom of expression, says Lula

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) today appealed against a decision in which Minister Raul Araújo, of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), determined the removal on social networks of videos in which the PT calls President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ) of genocide.

“Lula’s speeches are protected by the mantle of freedom of expression, they do not constitute advance propaganda, they do not violate electoral legislation, they do not violate the principle of parity of arms, as well as they do not offend the honor and image of the current president of the Republic. , and are still criminally atypical”, said lawyers Cristiano Zanin, Eugênio Aragão and Angelo Ferraro, who represent Lula in higher courts.

The PT demonstration comes after the legal team of the PL, the acronym by which Bolsonaro will try to be reelected to the Presidency of the Republic, filed seven actions against Lula for early electoral propaganda.

“President Jair Bolsonaro is a fan of freedom of expression and makes use of it on a large scale. However, some expressions that have been used in the speech of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva go beyond what is reasonable. In cases of hate speech and imputation of crime, President Bolsonaro endorsed the filing of the actions”, said Bolsonaro’s defense and the PL in a note.

Last week, Raul Araújo had cited the right to freedom of expression when denying a request in which the PL asks for the exclusion on social networks of videos in which the former president calls Bolsonaro a liar and a coward.

“The fundamental right to freedom of expression is not only aimed at protecting opinions that are supposedly true, admirable or conventional, but also those that are dubious, exaggerated, reprehensible, satirical, humorous, as well as those not shared by the majority,” wrote the magistrate. .