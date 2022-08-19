Celebrity entrepreneur, Tatiana Diniz dies at 44 in SP; artists lament on social networks | Sao Paulo

The famous businesswoman Tatiana Diniz died at the age of 44 this Wednesday (17), in São Paulo. Artists and friends paid tribute on social media. The wake was held at Funeral Home, in the Bela Vista neighborhood, this Thursday (18). About two years ago, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Tatiana was known for managing the careers of celebrities such as Felipe Andreoli, Rafa Brites and Tatá Werneck. Currently, she was a partner in a company with Rodrigo Faro’s brother.

“When I was on MTV, I believed very little in myself. I was afraid of everything. You came with your strength, wisdom and faith and became my manager. Looking at you calmed me because you believed in me. Your faith was never Even going through all the difficulties you went through, I never saw you complain. They were just words of hope. Today was the first time you said “friend, it’s hard”. You had friends who love you by your side. Your son who loves you. Hugo your love who loves you. Your parents so amazing. Your sister who the most amazing sister in the world. Even your ex husband loves you. Everyone loves you. And that love will never change. I thank you for everything, my friend”, wrote Tatá Weneck.

2 of 3 Rafa Brites with Tati Diniz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Rafa Brites with Tati Diniz — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

“Yesterday we exchanged a message. We said that we loved each other, and love doesn’t end like this when the body says goodbye, it expands when freeing itself from density. Thank you for everything you represent in our life, in my professional history, in my marriage, in the funniest stories we have together. You enchanted this plan Tati. I will honor life and every second you give me here because you did it. I love you”, published Rafa Brites.

“Dear Tati. All my feelings for your departure. You leave light, laughter, affection and much more. We know each other little, but enough to connect in such an affectionate and fraternal way. Even more with our faith in pure harmony. guide you to the arms of the lord, for your rest in peace. Bj already missing your friend here”, wrote Otaviano Costa.

In June this year, the businesswoman reported having undergone three surgeries, four hospitalizations and chemotherapy sessions in a private hospital in São Paulo.

“It hasn’t been easy, but when we are surrounded by doctors who are dedicated to our case, in a unique way, we realize that we have much more to be thankful for than to regret,” she posted.