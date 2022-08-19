Cruzeiro vs Grêmio: in redemption, Machado rediscovers roots in first duel with club from Rio Grande do Sul | cruise

After periods of criticism and pressure at Cruzeiro, midfielder Felipe Machado, with tricolor roots, faces Grêmio for the first time in his career. After overcoming and a period of redemption, the player is now one of the main pillars of Paulo Pezzolano on the field and a key player to face Grêmio on Sunday, at 16:00 (GMT).

Felipe Machado defended the shirts of the gaucho club between 2015 and 2017. The player was revealed by Grêmio and came to play for Cruzeiro in 2020, on loan from the tricolor. Before Raposa, the midfielder passed through Boa Esporte and São José, also on loan.

1 of 4 Felipe Machado between Cruzeiro and Cuiaba – Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Felipe Machado between Cruzeiro and Cuiaba – Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro

In 2020, Machado participated in Cruzeiro’s unsuccessful campaign in Série B. Far from expectations, Machado went through a turbulent phase, receiving a collection of criticism for his performance on the field. Despite this, he finished that year with 37 games, two goals and seven assists.

Season without playing and overrun

After the first year with the Cruzeiro shirt, Felipe Machado went through another difficult moment in his career. Machado did not renew his loan with Raposa and returned to Grêmio, but he had no opportunity there. He stayed the whole of 2021 without playing.

One of the reasons for the time without entering the field was a health problem. He had to undergo lung surgery after becoming infected with the new coronavirus.

“I also had Covid last year. I couldn’t breathe properly. I had to have lung surgery. Just to be delivering, donating and doing what I love most is a victory” said the steering wheel in an interview with the official profile of Cruzeiro

After recovery, Felipe Machado returned to Cruzeiro to join Paulo Pezzolano’s team. The player returned timidly, suffered a muscle injury and, from then on, became the absolute starter in the team. Coach Paulo Pezzolano even publicly said that the midfielder is “the most important of the squad”.

“Machado is the most important player in this squad for me,” Pezzolano told a news conference.

In addition to Felipe Machado, another former Cruzeiro player will be present against Grêmio. Eduardo Brock, 31, started his career at Grêmio, playing for the youth teams. In the team, the southpaw came to act as a left side, before being retreated to the defense. After moving up to the professional ranks, Brock no longer wore the tricolor shirt.

At Cruzeiro, the defender went through a hard period of adaptation and came to collect criticism for errors in ball timing and decisive failures – especially last year. With Paulo Pezzolano’s new scheme, Brock found redemption. Today he is one of the leaders of the team, much safer on the field and absolute starter in the scheme with three defenders.

Another curious fact is that, like he played at the time of Grêmio, Brock now plays on the left side of the field. Of course, he doesn’t play the role as a side, but certainly, due to his experience in the basic categories, he developed characteristics that are often used in Cruzeiro, such as infiltrations in the attack on the left side and quality in long balls and crosses.

3 of 4 Eduardo Brock with the Cruzeiro white shirt — Photo: Publicity/ Cruzeiro Eduardo Brock with the Cruzeiro white shirt — Photo: Disclosure / Cruzeiro