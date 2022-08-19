Defender negotiation moves R$ 34.1 million and Landim is warned that Flamengo will pocket big money

Player will leave English football to work in Mexico; Cria do Ninho signs its third contract in international football

The transfer window for Brazilian football ended last Monday (15). After analyzing his squad’s departures and hiring reinforcements, the mengão concluded its movement at the national level. However, an international transfer will yield good money for the Rubro-Negros coffers.

Defender Samir will leave English football, where he used to play for Watford, to play for Tigres, in Mexico. The breeding of Gávea will provide profits to the Deareston account of FIFA’s solidarity mechanism.

The transaction involving Tigres and Watford was closed for 6.5 million euros (about R$34.1 million). With such a value, the slice that belongs to Mengão will be around R$ 850 thousand. Samir was traded in 2016 to Italian football. For Udinese-ITA, he played six seasons and headed to Watford, from England.

With Manto Sagrado, he played in 92 games, of which he won 46, drew 18 and lost 28. He scored four times. Samir was in the champion squad of the Copa do Brasil in 2013.