Dodge Hornet arrives with 14,000 orders in the US

After the Dodge Speed ​​Week event, the sheep brand registered more than 14,000 orders for the Hornet, a new midsize crossover that enters to be the entry-level car in the US.

As you know, the Dodge Hornet is the American version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale and has a different footprint from the old Journey, which said goodbye after more than a decade in the states and gained a Chinese generation in Latin America.

Offered in GT and R/T versions with various equipment and customization packages, the Dodge Hornet is unsurprisingly a hybrid-powered product, given the forced electrification that will lead the brand to the end of the Challenger and Charger muscle cars in 2023.

The Hornet arrives with a 1.3 Turbo engine from the Firefly GSE family, with four cylinders in line, turbocharger and direct injection, with a 126 horsepower electric motor at the rear axle.

With 286 horsepower and more than 52 kgfm of torque, the powertrain is similar in technology to the Jeep Compass Hybrid, however, it is less powerful, delivering 240 horsepower.

The Hornet R/T has a six-speed automatic transmission, while the Hornet GT has a nine-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive or AWD.

In this case, the engine is the Hurricane 2.0 with turbocharger and direct fuel injection, with 272 horsepower and 40.6 kgfm, which is used in the Jeep Wrangler.

With this set, the Hornet GT goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds, while the Hornet R/T needs 6.2 seconds to go to 100 km/h.

By the proposal, Dodge was democratic in giving the traditional option to the American consumer who does not want to enter the hybridization, but with a price difference of US$ 10,000.

The Hornet GT starts at $29,995, while the top-of-the-line R/T version starts at $39,995, which also has the so-called Power Shot, an overboost with 25 more horsepower for 20 seconds and a range of 48 km in electric mode.