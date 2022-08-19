Electric mop robot is 55% off on AliExpress

Leaving the house clean no longer has to be synonymous with suffering or a lot of time spent. Of course, thanks to technology. And one of those gadgets that is worth the investment is the electric mop robot. Even more so when he has a huge discount on AliExpress: From R$ 1,138.49 to R$ 512.30.

The product comes with a water tank with smart control, has a very slim design to fit in corners and tight places (like under the sofa, for example), powerful battery, timer with recurrence function and much more.

In addition, it is possible to configure which cleaning mode best suits your daily life (dry or wet). For example, you can choose the function to dissolve dirt or clean liquid oil stains or even suck dust.

Finally, you also define how the robot will make its way around your house. It can be straight, zigzag, 360º and more.

The mop robot is over R$ 626 off on AliExpress. And the amount (R$512.30) can be paid in up to 6 interest-free installments.

To take advantage of the promotion just click on the link below:

But remember: as it is a promotional action, the offer is for a limited time or while stocks last. The product is shipped with free shipping from China to Brazil, however, it can be taxed at the IRS customs.