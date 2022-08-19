Evangelicals front declares support for Lula in the 1st round

Lula (Photo: MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Front of Evangelicals for the Rule of Law released this Thursday (18) a manifesto of support for former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the first round of this year’s elections.

“For us, based on the biblical interpretation of Paul’s Second Letter to the Thessalonians, the rule of law is the civil force instituted by God to stop the destructive forces of the Anti-Messiah, forces responsible for the destruction of human beings,” the group claims. .

According to information from the Metrópoles portal, the front has representation in 20 Brazilian states. Support for PT is necessary due to threats from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The release of the communiqué took place with the majority approval of the leaders.

The document also points to the prevalence in the country of “destructive forces”, of “disease (COVID-19), of hunger (price, inflation, freezing of the minimum wage and destruction of labor rights) and of generalized violence (arms and pairing of forces). military and paramilitary) or selective (indigenous, black population, women and LGBTQI+)”.

And he criticizes the “destruction of extra-human nature, through the burning of forests, the predatory actions of agribusiness, the dismantling of the environmental regulatory system and global warming”.

What is the 2022 Election date?

The first round of elections will be held in October 2nd, a Sunday. The second round – if necessary – will be played on October 30, also a Sunday.

