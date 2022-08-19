Facebook’s Metaverse Is Criticized For Bad Design

Mark Zuckerberg was heavily criticized on Twitter after the launch of Horizon World, Meta’s (owner of Facebook) virtual reality social networking platform, in Spain and France. The platform was launched the day before yesterday in both countries and did not please the public, which did not spare criticism for its “ugly design”.

The CEO of Meta posted a screenshot of Horizon Worlds on Facebook celebrating the game’s launch in European countries. The image shows Zuckerberg’s avatar in a mostly empty landscape, with only a small version of the Eiffel Tower and Barcelona’s Tibidabo Cathedral.

The image caught the attention of netizens, who were critical of the design of the metaverse created by the American company and even compared Horizon World to a “worse” version of the game Second Life (a game that simulates real and social life through interaction between avatars, created in 1999).

“Horizon Worlds launched in France and Spain with a frighteningly ugly VR avatar. Meta’s metaverse is certainly dying in the dark,” said one netizen.

Kevin Roose, a journalist for the New York Times, tweeted that the platform’s graphics look worse than “2008’s Nintendo Wii games,” despite the company spending more than $10 billion on virtual reality last year.

And the criticism didn’t stop.

“Come work for Meta, where the brightest technologists of the day hit 1995 chart levels,” wrote data scientist Emily Gorcenski.

In a Forbes article, game critic Paul Tassi rated the appearance of Horizon World as the worst he had ever seen.

“Within VR (virtual reality), Horizon Worlds is one of the worst looking offerings I’ve ever seen and to think that Meta spent $10 billion on his Horizon World,” he said.

“The problem is pretty obvious. If you’re an investor, and you’ve got the head of the company saying the metaverse is the future, Meta has a big role to play in it, and then they keep breeding things that look worse than the future.” PlayStation Home in 2008, I don’t know how you [investidor] would have some confidence in that vision, or that person,” Tassi wrote.

Also according to Tassi, Mark Zuckerberg is going the wrong way in his creations within the metaverse. And he was also critical of the fact that Horizon World avatars had no legs, even five years after the platform was created.

“He seems to understand less than all his competitors [sobre metaverso]. It’s not going to work out for him or Meta if he continues down this path,” Tassi added.

Metaverse: Avatars in Horizon Worlds, Meta’s VR Social Networking Platform (ex-Facebook) Image: Disclosure/Goal

um of the long-term projects of the company that owns Facebook, Horizon Worlds is Meta’s main bet for the metaverse.

The virtual reality social networking platform arrived in the US and Canada late last year and in June it was made available to the UK.

One of the goals for the platform, according to Zuckerberg, is to make it more accessible to the public and that in the future it will be offered in a web version, without the need to use VR glasses to access it.

*With information from Forbes