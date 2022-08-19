Fausto thanks the support of the Corinthians squad and praises the level of Brazilian football

The midfielder Fausto was a starter in Corinthians’ rout against Atlético-GO, which guaranteed the classification for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. After the victory, the player commented on the process of getting along with the squad and also talked about the level of Brazilian football.

“I arrived at a key moment, I felt prepared for the challenge and, well, I’m very grateful to my teammates, the coaching staff, all the club’s staff, who welcomed me as if I were at home. I am grateful to all of them, and today was an important victory to lift us up. Now it’s time to keep working”, began the Argentine in the mixed zone of the alvinegro stadium.

“Brazilian football is very competitive. There are very good players. I will continue working with great humility to adapt and always seek the best. Today we achieved a very important result”, he concluded.

Fausto arrived at Corinthians less than a month ago and has already been used a lot by Vítor Pereira. The midfielder has already played seven matches with the white shirt, four as a starter and being among the 11 in the last three games.

In last night’s match, the Argentine played for 90 minutes of the match. Shirt 33 hit 88% of the passes – 65 were attempted, 57 of which were right and one decisive. The shirt 33 still won four of five duels on the ground and made three tackles. The numbers are given from sofascore.

Corinthians will now face Fluminense in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Timão turns its attention to the Brazilian Championship this weekend. The team’s next appointment is on Sunday, at 6 pm, against Fortaleza, at Castelão.

