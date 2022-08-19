FGV Consumer Price Index registers biggest drop in history in August

The Consumer Price Index 10 (IPC-10) recorded in August the biggest drop in the historical series started in 1993, of 1.56%, according to the Brazilian Institute of Economics of Fundação Getúlio Vargas (Ibre-FGV). The second biggest drop in the indicator was 0.59%, in July 1998. The data were initially published by CNN Brasil.

Similar to the IPCA, which calculates the official inflation measured by the IBGE, the IPC is part of the IGP-10 –which measures the variation in prices of products and services from the 11th of the previous month to the 10th of the current month–, and was the responsible for the 0.69% drop that the indicator had in August.

The IPC numbers still reflect the reduction of ICMS for electricity and gasoline.

Gasoline was one of the main contributors to the August price movement, going from a 1.49% decrease in July to a 16.88% drop.

Other highlights among the lows or decelerations of the IGP-10 were: airfare (from 6.99% to -28.95%), residential electricity tariff (from -1.45% to -4 14%), beef ( from 0.27% to -0.65%) and clothing (from 0.99% to 0.36%).

Overall, five of the eight IPC-10 expenditure classes registered lower rates of change: Transport (from -0.41% in July to -5 71% in August), Education, Reading and Recreation (from 1.52 % to -5 75%), Housing (from 0.07% to -0.52%), Food (from 1.48% to 0.99%) and Clothing (from 0.80% to 0.44%) .