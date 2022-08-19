Fiat gives 19% discount; learn how to enjoy

Fiat Pulse (Photo: Publicity/Fiat)

Fiat announced that it is offering special conditions on the purchase of PwD cars. The bonuses granted by the Italian automaker on the purchase of Argo, Cronos, Mobi or Pulse are up to 18.7%. In addition, the brand will help customers in other stages of the 0km vehicle purchase process. See more details!

See the discounts offered by Fiat when purchasing PcD cars

The campaign was called “PCD Moment” and is part of the program Fiat Includes. This is a company program that supports the PwD customer in the process of purchasing a branded vehicle. According to the automaker, this is an action that will offer the customer full assistance, through a specialized team, in the car purchase process.

O help with documentation is also included. The brand is still offering discounts on vehicle purchases. In all, four vehicles can be purchased by people with disabilities (PwD) with special bonuses. They are: Pulse, Cronos, Mobi and Argo.

In some cases, the discount can be around R$ 18 thousand. See some examples below:

Fiat Cronos

One of the vehicles involved in the promotion is the Fiat Cronos. The model had its 2023 line presented recently. Thinking about the look, the car now has a new front grille. In addition, the wheels and hubcaps are also new. Other changes took place on the inside of the vehicle.

During the promotion, a Cronos Drive 1.3 AT Flex will be leaving for BRL 77,160. The original value of the car is BRL 94,321. This means that the car has a bonus of more of BRL 17 thousand. This model comes standard with electric steering, parking sensor, air conditioning, seven-inch multimedia center and others.

The engine of this car is the 1.3 Firefly Flex 107 hp. Transmission is a CVT-type automatic (new in line 2023).

Fiat Pulse

Another model that also has special discounts is the Fiat Pulse. Fiat says that in the 2023 line, the model, which was presented last year, brings the brand new sound identity. One Pulse Drive 1.3 MT is leaving for BRL 78,280 in the program Fiat Includes. Typically, the vehicle costs BRL 96,290. The engine is also 1.3 Firefly Flex.

With standard equipment in mind, the model comes with automatic and digital air conditioning, Drive by Wire, four airbags, height-adjustable steering wheel, ramp start assistant, ABS brakes with EBD, 8.4-inch multimedia center, “Follow me Home” and among others.

How to participate in the Fiat Includes program?

The program Fiat Includes aims to assist in the process of acquiring PwD cars by this target audience. In addition, to help with the documentation until the purchase is made, the program can indicate accredited partners. PwD customers are served by trained specialists.

The brand explains that drivers need to have a National Special Driver’s License (issued by the Detran) to participate in the program. On the other hand, people who are not drivers must have the benefit granted through a medical evaluation. This assessment is carried out in Detran affiliated clinics.

Then, the person interested in buying Fiat PCD cars need a report of the DMV experts. Remembering that it is necessary to have these documents to issue the Special Driver’s License and ask tax exemptions (IPI, IOF, ICMS and IPVA).

