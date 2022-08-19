Fiat’s “D-Day” promises the best deals of the year; learn how to participate

Fiat Strada (Photo: Publicity/Fiat)

In all, there will be three days with special offers. Between August 18th and 20th, the brand will have discounts of up to R$ 21 thousand for direct sales as well as for the PwD category through D-Day; check out the details!

Fiat D-Day will have offers with more than R$ 20 thousand off

After great success in previous editions, Fiat brings back “D-Day”. From August 18th to 20th, all of its 518 dealerships throughout the country will be mobilized to offer the best deals of the year for those who want to buy a car from the brand.

The commercial action brings vehicles with prompt delivery, zero rate and special conditions for Direct Sales and PCD with discounts of up to R$ 21 thousand on the Toro line. In addition, Fiat also offers a double IPI reduction.

2023 line cars will be available

Known for being the best time of the year for the customer to buy a Fiat 0 km, D-Day has attractions for the entire Fiat range, including the recently launched 2023 lines of the Argo, Pulse, Toro, Strada and Cronos.

By the way, the MY23 of the Fiat sedan, which arrived with great news such as the CVT exchange and versions with 1.0 engine, already brings offers in its first month of sales. The line is available from R$ 74,490.

All versions of Mobi, Argo, Cronos and Pulse have another D-Day novelty: the double reduced IPI. This means that Fiat grants an additional discount with the same value of the IPI reduction, for sales carried out in the Retail channel.

On top of that, Cronos 1.3, Cronos 1.3 Drive, Argo Drive, Pulse Drive Turbo and Pulse Audace will be offered at zero rate for 18 and 24 installment financing.

It is also worth mentioning the great availability of the chain’s stock, since the Argo, Cronos, Pulse and Toro are being sold with prompt delivery.

Fiat pickups were also not left out. Fiat Toro diesel versions are discounted up to R$21,000. Nova Strada also offers special conditions.

To complete, special conditions for PCD are also highlighted in the action. New discounts will be applied to Cronos 1.3 and Pulse in Audace and Impetus versions.

