Finland’s prime minister appears on video dancing to the floor and receives criticism

HELSINKI – The Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marinis receiving criticism from naysayers after appearing dancing and partying in a video that has been circulating on social media. One policy even asked her to take a drug test because of the footage, which Marin denies using and claims she was doing nothing much.

In the images, the 36-year-old prime minister appears dancing and singing with friends, including Finnish celebrities, according to local newspapers. Marin is the world’s youngest prime minister and has never denied that she enjoys going to parties, having been photographed at music festivals. Last week, she was called the “coolest prime minister in the world” by the German newspaper Bild.

Last year, Marin apologized for going to parties after contacting a person who later tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, she would have gone to the party without taking her work cell phone, which prevented her team from notifying her of the close contact. Marin did not test positive.

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrad 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

The opposition did not hesitate to criticize the Finnish leader, with the leader of the Finns Party, Riikka Purra, demanding that Marin take a drug test. She denied using drugs, saying she only drank alcohol and partied “noisily”.

Others, however, defended Marin’s right to attend parties. Social Democrat MP Antti Lindtman said she had “a lot of sympathy and support”. There was “dancing at a private event,” she said. “I don’t see anything to talk about.”

The premier commented on the video saying she knew she was being filmed but was upset that the content had become public. “I danced and sang and partied – perfectly cool stuff. And I’ve never been in a situation where I’ve seen or heard of other people [usando drogas]”, he added in a statement to the Finnish press.

It’s unclear who leaked the video, which appears to have been posted as an Instagram story and features clips taken at different times of the night.

Marin told reporters: “I have a family life, I have a professional life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as a lot of people my age.” And he added that he sees no need to change his behavior. “I’m going to be exactly the same person I’ve been up until now and I hope that’s accepted,” she said.

Critics pointed out that Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer land border with Russiafaces high electricity prices, among other problems in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The country recently abandoned its long-standing neutrality position and asked to join the nato.

On social media, there were those who criticized Marin’s behavior, saying that she was not suitable for the position, while others defended her saying that the images proved that she really was the coolest premier as the German newspaper defined her.

Marin is a member of the “cool generation”, said the Bild newspaper, “his country’s most important politician, who led him into one of the most dangerous crises of his time – and which he still finds time to celebrate”.

Among the guests who also appear in the footage are well-known TV and radio presenters, influencers, a stylist, singer Alma and a deputy from Marin’s Social Democratic Party.

Marin has been Prime Minister of Finland since December 2019 and maintains her party’s support. Her performance during the Covid-19 pandemic was highly praised, with Finland faring better in terms of infections and deaths than many European countries. The quick response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine is also a reason to praise the premier./AP