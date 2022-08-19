Five people are arrested for crimes during João Gomes’ concert in Recife | Pernambuco

Five people were arrested in flagrante delicto for committing crimes during the concert by singer João Gomes, on Wednesday (17), in Recife, according to the Secretary of Social Defense (SDS). This Thursday (18), the Civil and Military Police reported that twelve incidents of theft or loss of objects were generated during the event ( see video above ).

People reported thefts, trawlers and even shootings during the recording show of the DVD “Believe”, the first of the artist’s career. Videos shared on social media recorded confusion, running, people on top of building marquees and shouting from people watching the presentation. (see video below).

By means of a note, the SDS reported that the five arrests in the act occurred after driving suspects, made by the Military Police.

People arrested were charged with property crimes and involvement in fights, at the Central de Plantões da Capital, in the Campo Grande neighborhood, in the North Zone, and at the Rio Branco Police Station, which is in the Recife neighborhood.

As they were fined for being crimes of lesser offensive potential, they were released to respond in freedom, informed the SDS.

1 of 2 Marco Zero do Recife during a show by João Gomes — Photo: Kaio Cads/Disclosure Marco Zero do Recife during a show by João Gomes — Photo: Kaio Cads/Disclosure

Despite the videos in which it is possible to hear noises similar to those of gunshots, the SDS note states that there were no occurrences with the use of firearms. Also, according to the corporation, there was no depredation of old houses or bus stops and BRT stations.

“On a few occasions, it was found that groups of young people started running for the entrances to the show, seeking to cause a ruckus,” SDS said.

Images of the confusion in the area where the singer’s performance took place quickly went viral on social media. In the shared videos, it is possible to follow a great confusion, with the opening of a circle in the middle of the public.

Public says they witnessed trawlers, thefts and shootings during João Gomes’ concert in Recife

A woman recorded another video when she was on a bus, passing in an area near Ground Zero. It shows the moment when a rush begins in the street and police firing shots that appear to be non-lethal weapons.

SDS said that “before and after the show, the police acted to protect the population and guarantee the show, whether in preventing and repressing the occurrence of fights and possible theft.”

During the show, the information circulated that a drone used to record images had been taken after falling. A team from TV Globo accompanying the event reported that the return of the equipment was requested “behind the stage”. The organizers of the event reported this Thursday that he was handed over to the police.

In the note, the SDS states that 410 military police officers were employed from Tuesday (16) to Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The initial planning was 362 PMs.

2 of 2 João Gomes took the stage wearing a cowboy leather hat — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo João Gomes took the stage wearing a cowboy leather hat — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The organization of João Gomes’ show reported that about 150,000 people attended the show. Through a note, he also said that “unfortunately, we know that not everyone went to celebrate the victory of our cowboy. But we can’t let those who went in order to riot, erase the shine of everything that was done”.

The organizers also thanked the thousands of people who shared this dream with us. There were intense days, with planning in the sun and rain, to deliver a DVD as we did. It was a gift for Pernambuco to have this recording here and we did it”.