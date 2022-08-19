Giovanna Ewbank shows her baby with puppies on her farm

Giovanna Ewbank and Bruno Gagliasso enchant by showing their youngest son’s gift

The actress Giovanna Ewbank published a super cute record of the kids on the family ranch. The famous is married to the actor Bruno Gagliasso. Together they are the proud parents of three children.

Their eldest daughter Chissomo, better known as Titi, is nine years old. The middle child Blessings or Bless as he is called is seven years old. The youngest Zyan, affectionately called baby Zrecently completed two years of life.

The couple took advantage of a few days off to take a family trip. They landed on Portuguese lands. On the occasion, the famous dads took the heirs for an exciting ride in a dinosaur park. O baby Z loved the little visit, as he is passionate about the prehistoric universe.

After the days off, the couple resumed their routine back in Brazil. Bruno and Gio are known in the art world for owning beautiful properties. In addition to a beautiful property in Fernando de Noronha, the family has a beautiful country house. The place that earned the name Rancho da Montanha is home to an oasis in the midst of vegetation.

This week, Giovanna Ewbank surprised fans by sharing a charming video of little Zyan. The famous presented the heir with some ducklings. In the images it is possible to see the little boy running happily to his father, while he shows the gift he brought to the boy.

In the caption of the publication, Gio talks about his youngest son’s excitement at seeing the puppies. “Finally baby z won your beloved ducklings!!! And it looks like he was very happy and excited about the new residents of Rancho da Montanha doesn’t it?”, he wrote. Giovanna Ewbank celebrating the arrival of the little animals.

In the comments, the boy’s cuteness caught the attention of fans and family friends. Actor Júlio Rocha commented: “How much cuteness in one video”. Actress Fiorella Matheis praised: “What a love.” And yet another delighted follower wrote: “Guys, he’s not afraid.”

