Gugu Liberato’s family orders a tombstone ad with presenter to be taken off the air: ‘absurd’

relatives of Gugu Liberatowhat died in 2019notified a company by advertise tombstone with presenter information. Due to the misuse of the image, they asked the withdrawal immediate from the advertisement from a sales site and Google. The information is from the channel TV news.

In the demo of the tile customization service, it was possible to enter date of birth, full namephoto of the person to be honored and a message of reflection, according to columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the portal in OFF.

In addition to Antônio Augusto Moraes Liberato, aka Gugu, the image of other celebrities were also used, such as:

Singer Gabriel Diniz (1990-2019);

Actor Eduardo Galvão (1962-2020);

Singer Whitney Houston (1963-2012);

Actor Paulo Walker (1973-2013);

Actress Nicette Bruno (1933-2020).

The presenter’s family will not file a lawsuit. “The lawyer has already notified to take it off the air and also from Google search, if it doesn’t stay there that horrible photo. They use images of other known people who have died, something in extreme bad taste, absurd”, detailed the advice of Liberato’s family members.

domestic accident

Gugu Liberato, 60, had his death announced on the November 22, 2019. He died in a hospital in Orlando, United States, where he had been hospitalized since the 20th of the same month.

The presenter, who lived in a condominium on the outskirts of town, fell from a height of four meterswhen he was repairing the air conditioner installed in the attic.

Gugu was referred to an Orlando Health Medical Center hospital. Due to the severity of her condition, no surgical procedure was indicated. During the observation period, the absence of brain activityaccording to the death note, which does not specify the exact date of death.

“Our Gugu always lived in a simple and joyful way, surrounded by his family and extremely dedicated to his children. And so it was until the end of his life, which occurred after an accident at home”, the family wrote in a note.

Gugu Liberato hated his wife, Rose Miriam, and three children: João Augusto, 18, and twins Marina and Sofia, 15.