Hospital São Marcos announces that it can close its doors – Cláudia Brandão

Hospital São Marcos officially announced today that it may close its doors, after 70 years of acting in the treatment of people with cancer in Piauí. The Hospital has been facing serious financial problems for some time. The direction argues that the lag in the SUS table does not follow the expenses incurred by São Marcos, which treats 95% of cancer cases in Piauí and still attends free of charge all cases of cancer of children and adolescents who do not have private health plans in the country. State.

The final straw for the decision to end activities in the State, according to an official note released today, was the definition of the new salary floor for nurses, technicians and nursing assistants, without establishing a source of funds. Hospital São Marcos has 785 professionals in this category.

In the official statement, the Hospital says it is contacting the Government in an attempt to obtain a source of funds to comply with the Nurses’ Floor Law. Otherwise, it will have to stop working, which would be an inestimable loss to the health of Piauí and neighboring states.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

The Piauí Association for Combating Cancer Alcenor Almeida (APCCAA) goes public to clarify the financial situation generated by the enactment of Law No. for the continuity of its activities at the São Marcos hospital.

Hospital São Marcos is a philanthropic entity in activity for almost 70 years, a provider of health services and the only High Complexity Center in Oncology (CACON) in the State of Piauí. It provides services to the Unified Health System (SUS), treats more than 95% of all cancer cases in Piauí, and all cancer cases in children and adolescents who do not have private health plans in the state are treated by the hospital. .

The recent enactment of the law that sets the salary floor for Nursing professionals, since the source of funds is not established, demands large immediate expenses for the hospital, jeopardizing the full exercise of its activities. As already reported by the national media and expressed by the Confederation of Santas Casas de Misericórdia, Hospitals and Philanthropic Entities – CMB, most philanthropic institutions in the country do not have sufficient financial resources to bear these effects; with the São Marcos hospital, the situation is no different.

This time, there will be a millionaire increase in monthly expenses for the hospital, which will not be able to meet its commitments and will be forced to restrict the provision of health services.

It is important to register the respect, admiration and gratitude to Nursing professionals, the recognition of the importance of their role and the agreement with the need for constant appreciation of the category. However, the law enacted, as it was, will bring drastic consequences to the population of Piauí and to the professional category itself, with the risk of reducing work opportunities.

It is worth noting that the management is making every effort with the Government, having already notified the federated entities as well as the competent public authorities, with the objective of obtaining funding sources to comply with the law in a sustainable way.

However, if there is no solution to the problem, given the whole scenario presented, you will have to close the hospital’s activities.

Teresina, August 18, 2022

GUSTAVO ANTONIO BARBOSA DE ALMEIDA – PRESIDENT OF THE PIAUIENSE ASSOCIATION FOR FIGHTING CANCER ALCENOR ALMEIDA

GENERAL DIRECTOR OF HOSPITAL SÃO MARCOS