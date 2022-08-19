Hospital São Marcos announces that it may close activities in Piauí

O St. Mark’s Hospital officially announced this Thursday (18) that may close down after almost 70 years in the provision of treatment for people with cancer in Piauí, through the Piauí Association for the Fight against Cancer Alcenor Almeida (APCCAA). Management reported that the financial situation worsened promulgation of Law No. 14,434/2022, which sets the salary floor for nurses, nursing technicians and assistants and midwives.

According to the statement, the recent enactment of the law that sets the minimum salary for Nursing professionals, does not establish the source of funds, generating a demand for large immediate expenses to the hospital, jeopardizing the full exercise of its activities.

Hospital São Marcos announces that it may close down after almost 70 years (Photo: Street View)

Hospital São Marcos is an entity that provides services to the Unified Health System (SUS)dealing more with 95% of all cancer cases in Piauí, in addition to all cases of cancer in children and adolescents who do not have private health insurance.

“As already reported by the national media and expressed by the Confederation of Santas Casas de Misericórdia, Hospitals and Philanthropic Entities – CMB, most philanthropic institutions in the country do not have sufficient financial resources to bear these effects; with the São Marcos hospital, the situation is no different. This time, there will be a millionaire increase in monthly expenses for the hospital, which will not be able to meet its commitments and will be forced to restrict the provision of health services”, says an excerpt from the statement.

The management emphasizes that there are efforts with the Public Power, having notified federated entities and the competent public authorities, in order to obtain means of financing to comply with the law in a sustainable way.

“It is important to register the respect, admiration and gratitude to Nursing professionals, the recognition of the importance of their role and the agreement with the need for constant appreciation of the category. However, the law enacted, as it was, will bring drastic consequences to the population of Piauí and to the professional category itself, with the risk of reducing work opportunities. However, if there is no solution to the problem, given the whole scenario presented, will have to close the activities of the hospital”, warns the note, signed by director Gustavo Antônio Barbosa de Almeida.



