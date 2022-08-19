How is the new Porsche that arrives in Brazil for R$ 1.8 million

Photo: Disclosure

Porsche has unveiled the 911 GT3 RS, a more radical version of its top-of-the-line sports car. “Devoted to maximum performance, it takes full advantage of the technology and concepts of motorsport”, in the words of the German brand, which for R$1,769,000 already accepts orders for the model.

The high-revving 4-litre naturally aspirated engine has been further optimized compared to the 911 GT3, according to the brand. The increase in power to 525 hp is primarily achieved through new camshafts with modified cam profiles. The intake system and a rigid valve drive were carried over from motorsport. And the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission has a shorter overall gear ratio than the 911 GT3.

Read more: Aston Martin unveils Le Mans-inspired DBR22 convertible

Air intakes positioned on the underside of the vehicle ensure the transmission can withstand extreme road use conditions. The 911 GT3 RS accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 296 km/h in seventh gear. Ceramic composite brake discs (PCCB) are a standard item for Brazil and feature 410 mm discs on the front axle and 390 mm on the rear axle. The new 911 GT3 RS also comes standard with forged alloy wheels with central locking. Sports road tires measuring 275/35 R20 at the front and 335/30 R21 at the rear ensure a high level of mechanical grip.

A highlight is the central radiator concept – an idea that was first used on the Le Mans race-class-winning 911 RSR and later on the 911 GT3 R. Instead of the three-radiator layout seen on previous cars, the new 911 GT3 RS features a large radiator centered in the nose of the car, positioned where the trunk is located on 911 models.

Photo: Disclosure

This made it possible to use the space freed up on the sides to integrate active aerodynamic elements. Continuously adjustable wing elements on the front and two-piece rear wing, combined with numerous other aerodynamic measures, deliver 409 kg of downforce at 200 km/h. This means that the new 911 GT3 RS generates twice as much negative lift as its 991.2 generation predecessor and three times as much current as the current 911 GT3 (992 generation). At 285 km/h, the total aerodynamic load is 860 kg.

A drag reduction system (DRS) was fitted to a series-produced Porsche for the first time. To achieve low drag and high speeds on straights, DRS allows airfoils to lie flat at the touch of a key, within a specific operating range. The aerodynamic braking function is activated during emergency braking at high speeds: the airfoil elements at the front and rear are in an elevated position, aiming at a maximum aerodynamic deceleration effect that significantly assists the wheel brakes.

Photo: Disclosure

The appearance of the new 911 GT3 RS is characterized by a large number of functional aerodynamic elements. The most notable feature of the GT sports car is the significantly larger gooseneck rear spoiler in all dimensions. The rear spoiler consists of a fixed main spoiler and a hydraulically adjustable upper spoiler element. For the first time on a vehicle produced by Porsche, the upper edge of the rear spoiler is higher than the roof of the car.

Photo: Disclosure

Furthermore, the front end of the 911 GT3 RS no longer has a front spoiler, but rather a front splitter that divides the airflow above and below it. Side blades direct air out directly. Front wheel housing ventilation is provided through the finned openings in the front spoilers. Slats behind the front wheels, in the iconic style of the Le Mans-winning 911 GT1, reduce dynamic pressure on the wheel arches. Side blades behind the inlet ensure air is directed to the side of the vehicle. Air from the centrally positioned radiator flows out through the large holes in the front cover.

Roof fins direct air outward, ensuring lower intake temperatures at the rear. On the new 911 GT3 RS, the openings on the rear side panel are used exclusively for aerodynamic improvement and not for intake. The rear wheel housing also has an inlet and a side blade for optimizing airflow. The rear diffuser comes from the 911 GT3 and has been slightly adapted.

Photo: Disclosure

Even the suspension acts for aerodynamic attention. Because the wheel housings of the new 911 GT3 RS are exposed to strong airflows, the double wishbone front axle components are designed with teardrop-shaped profiles. These aerodynamically efficient linkages increase the negative lift force on the front axle by about 40 kg at maximum speed and are typically only used in high-end motorsport applications. Due to the wider track (29 millimeters wider than the 911 GT3), the double wishbone front axle joints are also respectively longer.

To ensure that the balance of aerodynamic load distribution between the front and rear axles is maintained even when braking at high speeds, engineers worked to significantly reduce the impacts of shifting weight during braking. On the new 911 GT3 RS, the front ball joint of the lower link has been positioned lower on the front axle. The multi-link rear axle has also been tuned with modified spring rates. In it, the driving assistance systems and the rear axle steering system have an even more dynamic configuration.

Photo: Disclosure

The 911 GT3 RS offers three driving modes: Normal, Sport and Track. In Track mode, basic settings can be individually adjusted. Among other settings, the front and rear axle damping load (PASM) can be adjusted separately and in several stages. The mode of operation of the rear differential lock (PTV Plus) can also be adjusted using selectors on the steering wheel.

Another possible adjustment is in relation to the stages of stability and traction control (ESC/TC), easily adjustable by the selector positioned on the steering wheel. This is done quickly and intuitively with an operating concept and display also taken from motorsport: On the steering wheel there are four individual rotary controls and a key for the Drag Reduction System (DRS). Information on selected settings is clearly displayed through graphics on the instrument panel during the selection process. The 911 GT3 RS also features a visual track interface familiar from the 911 GT3. At the touch of a key, the driver can reduce and focus the visual guidance of the screens to display only essential information. Analog tachometer left and right gear shift indicators were also carried over from the GT3.

Photo: Disclosure

The high-revving 4.0-litre naturally aspirated engine has been further optimized compared to the 911 GT3. The increase in power to 386 kW (525 hp) is primarily achieved through new camshafts with modified cam profiles. The intake system and a rigid valve drive were carried over from motorsport. The seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) has a shorter overall gear ratio than the 911 GT3. Air intakes positioned on the underside of the vehicle ensure the transmission can withstand extreme road use conditions. The 911 GT3 RS accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 296 km/h in seventh gear. Ceramic composite brake discs (PCCB) are a standard item for Brazil and feature 410 mm discs on the front axle and 390 mm discs on the rear axle. The new 911 GT3 RS also comes standard with forged alloy wheels with central locking. Sports road tires measuring 275/35 R20 at the front and 335/30 R21 at the rear ensure a high level of mechanical grip.

Smart lightweight construction has been a staple of every RS model since the legendary 911 Carrera RS 2.7. Thanks to various lightweight construction measures such as the extensive use of carbon fiber, the 911 GT3 RS weighs in at just 1,450 kg, despite having several larger components. The doors, front spoilers, roof and front cover, for example, are made of carbon fiber. Carbon fiber is also used on the inside. For example, in the fully shell seats, which is also standard.

Photo: Disclosure

Inside, the new GT sports car is finished in the characteristic RS style: black leather, Racetex and carbon fiber trim characterize the sporty, purist ambience. The 911 GT3 RS is available with the Clubsport package at no additional cost. It includes a steel roll cage behind the seats, a portable fire extinguisher and six-point seat belts for the driver. The Weissach package, available for an additional fee, includes even more elements.

The front cover, roof, parts of the rear spoiler and the upper structure of the outside mirrors are finished in carbon fiber. The front and rear anti-roll bars, the rear coupling rods are made of carbon fiber and further contribute to the improvement of driving dynamics. The roll cage, constructed for the first time from carbon fiber, saves around six kilos compared to the steel version. Another highlight of the Weissach package is the PDK shift levers with magnet technology brought from motorsport. This makes gear changes even more dynamic thanks to the precise pressure point and a clearly perceptible click. Available as an option with the Weissach package are forged magnesium wheels, which save another eight pounds. In total, the reduction with the Weissach package amounts to around 22 kilos.