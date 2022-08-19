HYBRID SUVE BASED ON ALFA ROMEO TONALE – Self Enthusiasts

The Alfa Romeo Tonale gets a variation under the Dodge brand: the Hornet, suve for the Honda CR-V and Toyota RAV4 segment in the United States, which will be manufactured in Italy alongside the Alfa. Billed as the most powerful option in its class in the $30,000 range, the Hornet R/T hybrid combines the 1.3-liter turbocharged GSE T270 (1,332 cm³) engine found in the Jeeps Renegade and Compass to an electric motor. in the rear for a total of 285 hp and 53 m·kgf.

This version uses an epicyclic 6-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive and can travel 50 kilometers on electricity alone. When accelerating at full throttle and using the steering wheel paddles, a temporary boost of 25 hp (for up to 15 seconds) allows you to accelerate from 0 to 96.5 km/h in 6.1 seconds.

The R/T is not the entry-level Hornet, called the GT, which has only a 268 hp, 40.8 m·kgf turbocharged engine, a 9-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Among the items available on the suve are wheels up to 20 inches, Koni dampers, dynamic torque vectoring, digital dashboard, 10.25-inch audio center, adaptive cruise control and Harman-Kardon audio system.

Hornet GT GLH

Dodge also presented a sportier conceptual Hornet, the GT GLH, acronym for “Goes Like Hell” (“How it goes!!”) or , the same as the Omni GLH compact hatch from the 80’s. gained a lower ride height, new wheels and dual exhaust. Accessories will be offered at dealerships.

Hornet GT GLH

