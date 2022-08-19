Income Tax will have changes; Decision that is considered UNPRECEDENTED

A new change in the Income Tax (IR) calculation basis promises to benefit companies across the country. The novelty comes after the judgment held in the First Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), this Tuesday (16).

The decision, considered unprecedented in the Court, had a tight score: with 3 votes to 2 in favor of the taxpayer. According to the STJ, the measure will apply to the calculation system based on real profit, but valid only for companies with annual sales above the proposed ceiling. Want to know more? Then see below.

Income tax will change

From now on, companies in the country will be able to deduct the amounts paid to administrators and directors from the IR calculation basis. And there’s more: the deduction application can be made independently if the payments are fixed and monthly.

This understanding came out of a judgment held in the First Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), this Tuesday (16). The decision’s score, which until then is considered unprecedented in the Court, ended up tight: with 3 votes to 2 in favor of the taxpayer.

As stated, according to the STJ, the measure will reach the calculation system based on real profit, where companies with revenues above R$ 78 million per year are located.

Namely, the case stopped at the STJ after the deduction was denied at the Federal Regional Court of São Paulo (TRF of the 3rd Region). For the judges, the measure would only have support if it were made on fixed and monthly payments. Thus, the TRF Court of the 3rd Region was based on Normative Instruction No. 93, of 1997, drafted by the Federal Revenue Service. Payments that are not equivalent to the fixed monthly remuneration are not deductible.

On the other hand, in the STJ, the married gained another understanding. In short, all operating costs and expenses, for most ministers of the First Panel, are Income Tax deductible under the real profit regime; which, in this case, would be the total amount of income minus expenses.

See too: Real estate, land, cars and others with up to 50% off? See how to participate in the Federal Justice Auction!

Details

For Minister Regina Helena Costa, rapporteur of the case, the impediment of deductions would find support with the existence of a specific law, and not just with a normative instruction on the subject. However, ministers Gurgel de Faria and Sérgio Kukina disagreed with Costa’s understanding.

Justices Benedito Gonçalves and Manoel Erhardt accompanied the minister and formed a majority, extending the Income Tax deduction to administrators and directors in companies.

See too: Income Tax Refund: ATTENTION, 4th batch will be paid later this month