“It was happening on the outside”; Gil sends the real about Willian’s ‘controversial’ departure from Corinthians

Author of one of the goals in the classification for the Copa do Brasil, the defender spoke openly about the situation of Timão’s former teammate

After a painful elimination against Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores da América, with two defeats, the Corinthians he hoped to recover against Palmeiras, for the Brazilian Championship, but ended up having a negative result again, putting a lot of pressure on the back of Vítor Pereira, who got complicated after a controversial interview.

With calmer nerves, the coach put maximum strength against Atlético-GO, since it was necessary to make at least 3 goals difference to guarantee the spot in the semifinals, since the opponent made 2 to 0 in the first game. With goals from Gil and Yuri Alberto (3), Timão didn’t give chances and showed imposition within the Neo Química Arena, reaching his goal.

This Thursday (18), the Corinthians number 4 gave an interview to “Jogo Aberto”, a program on TV Bandeirantes and, among some subjects, talked about William’s departure, who terminated his contract with and returned to London. The defender was sincere in revealing that the other players did not try to convince the former number 10 to remain.

“No, we didn’t talk about it with him. [Willian]. This is very private. He is a very dear guy to all of us within the group, but, in my opinion, what weighed more was what was happening on the outside. He’s a guy who left something very good for all of us in the locker room, which was his daily joy. […] The path he chose is more up to him and his family.”said Gil, who added:

“Of course, after an elimination in Libertadores and a defeat in the Clasico we needed to give an answer and she came yesterday, with the classification. All the other athletes who have been at Corinthians for a long time and I know how the pressure is inside a big club. Sometimes, when things don’t work out, things are left for the older and more experienced. We know that from the moment we enter the club, we forget our vanities, our egos and do our best for Corinthians”he said.