Itaúsa (ITSA4) targets 40% of dividend income by 2025

In a conference call after the release of the 2Q22 results, the CEO of Itaúsa (ITSA4), Alfredo Setúbal, stated that the dividends distributed by the company should return to the historic level of 40% of net income in the next three years.

Until then the Itaúsa dividends must represent a payout of 25% of net income, representing a ‘voucher’.

According to the executive’s statements, the companies owned by the holding company have investment plans and should prioritize this in the management of their free cash flow.

“Aegea has huge investments in the area of ​​sanitation. NTS has investment plans and CCR also has commitments assumed in the concession of roads and airports”, said setubal.

In addition, he mentioned that another priority for the company is to expand the credit portfolio in the medium term.

Setúbal also stated that between 2017 and 2018, the bank’s payout was atypical, at around 90%, which should not occur again in the coming years.

“We imagine that from the third year onwards, these dividends from non-financial companies will gain relevance and grow year after year in relation to Itaú’s dividends”, he said, referring to the financial holding’s ‘target’ of 40% payout.

“If the investor is receiving less dividends, on the other hand the company has a relevant equity gain”, he added.

See the result of Itaúsa

The company announced this Monday that it obtained recurring net income of R$ 3.018 billion in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), according to a release released on Monday (15).

This amount represents an increase of 5.5% in relation to the same period of the previous year. already the net profit fell 12.5% ​​on the same comparative basis, to R$ 3.076 billion.

“Net income was affected by non-recurring events, which totaled a negative effect of R$ 58 million in 2Q22”, says the Itaúsa’s balance sheet.

At the holding company, there was a non-recurring result related to the receipt of earn-outs from the sale of Elekeiroz.

At Itaú, the main effect was the negative impact related to the liability readjustment test.

At Dexco, the result of LD Celulose, still in the ramp-up in 2Q22, it was the main non-recurring event.

Return on equity (ROE) reached 18%, down 1.1 percentage points over the same period of the previous year.

At the end of the quarter, the holding’s total assets were R$ 75.802 billion, up 9.2% in one year. Shareholders’ equity, in turn, was R$67.498 billion, an increase of 10.4% in the same period.

The recurring income of the investees totaled R$ 3.302 billion in 2Q22, an increase of 12% over 2Q21.

Administrative expenses reached R$ 47 million between April and June, an increase of 40% in the annual comparison.

The asset value of Itaúsa in 2Q22, based on the value of the most liquid, preferred share, was R$73.6 billion, while the sum of equity interests in investee companies at market value totaled R$96.3 billion, resulting in a discount of 23 .6%, a reduction of 0.3 percentage point compared to 23.9% at the end of June last year.