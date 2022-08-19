It’s worth it! Megapromo Latam has national air tickets from R$ 231 round trip

Latam has just started a Megapromo for domestic air tickets with fares starting at R$231 round trip, taxes included. There are dates to travel between September 20 and October 30, 2022 from several Brazilian cities.

Per hour, the lowest prices are for flights between São Paulo and Ribeirão Preto, but there are tickets between São Paulo and Belo Horizonte from R$279, between Brasília and Rio de Janeiro from R$306. Goiânia and from Curitiba to Rio de Janeiro for R$ 371 and much more. All round trip, taxes included. See all the options in the list at the end of the post, including Gol and Azul flights. But stay tuned, because the promotion is only valid until Sunday!

Rates are currently loading and should be updated throughout the weekend. So, if you can’t find what you’re looking for now, look it up directly on the Latam website, or come back here in the post later, as competitors should react and offer new travel opportunities.

Prices are not as low as we’ve seen in other super promotions, but they’re better than the ones registered in the last few weeks. It could be a good opportunity for you to book your ticket! It is worth remembering that domestic flights in general have increased in recent weeks, mainly due to high fuel prices.