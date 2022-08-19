“I’ve been involved in this subject for a long time…”; Ana Maria Braga repeats outfit during the presentation of “Mais Você” and sends a message to critics

Presenter Ana Maria Braga repeated the outfit during the program “Mais Você” and sent a message to those who criticize the presenters who wear the same costumes again. The statement was given on the program that aired on the morning of this Thursday (18) and gained great repercussion on social networks.

To support the argument, Ana Maria used examples of celebrities who repeated clothes: “These days, I’ve been seeing some posts on the internet that ended up catching my attention. saying that there is no lack of money, and repeats clothes. Just like the wonderful Michelle Obama, who didn’t mind wearing in an interview, the same dress used in an event with the British royal family “, he began.

The presenter also commented on the importance of these celebrities and on how it is normal to repeat the costume: “These women are, in fact, walking shop windows, given that everyone photographs them. If they, who are so important, repeat their clothes, Why shouldn’t we, mere mortals, do the same?! And be ashamed of repeating clothes at some party?”, he said.

To conclude the statement, Ana Maria stated that she has no problem wearing the same look again and that she will continue to do so: “I’ve been involved in this subject for a long time and I even keep repeating clothes here on this show. you change one thing or another. This outfit I’m wearing today, for example, I wore it about a month ago, in celebration of world rock day and I loved this look”, he concluded.