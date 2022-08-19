In the last game of the French team, the young player ended up slipping strangely on Messi

The 23-year-old Mbappé, from PSG, remains the center of attention at the moment in European football. And it all started in the last game of the Paris team, for Ligue 1, in the good victory, by 5 to 2, against Montpellier.

After getting involved in a small controversy with Neymar, needing the French athlete’s mother to try to calm the mood, the former Manchester United player, Rooneyconsidered one of the greatest Englishmen of all time in football, detonated the French player, after Mbappé rasvaled, in a strange way, in Lionel Messi, great star of the squad of the Paris club.

The move took place in PSG’s last game, against Montipellier, for Ligue 1. Mbappé passes Messi in search of the ball in Neymar’s hands to take the second penalty of the match, and ends up slipping on shirt 30 in a somewhat strange way. . see below.

“A 22-23 year old player throws his shoulder at Messi… I’ve never seen a bigger ego than this in my life. Messi had four Golden Balls at the age of 23 and he never acted that way“, said the former Red Devils idol, now football coach.