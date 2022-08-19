“I’ve never seen a bigger ego than this in my life”

Abhishek Pratap 15 seconds ago Sports Comments Off on “I’ve never seen a bigger ego than this in my life” 0 Views

european football

In the last game of the French team, the young player ended up slipping strangely on Messi

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

2022 NBA Draft
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images North America2022 NBA Draft
Wagner Oliveira

The 23-year-old Mbappé, from PSG, remains the center of attention at the moment in European football. And it all started in the last game of the Paris team, for Ligue 1, in the good victory, by 5 to 2, against Montpellier.

After getting involved in a small controversy with Neymar, needing the French athlete’s mother to try to calm the mood, the former Manchester United player, Rooneyconsidered one of the greatest Englishmen of all time in football, detonated the French player, after Mbappé rasvaled, in a strange way, in Lionel Messi, great star of the squad of the Paris club.

The move took place in PSG’s last game, against Montipellier, for Ligue 1. Mbappé passes Messi in search of the ball in Neymar’s hands to take the second penalty of the match, and ends up slipping on shirt 30 in a somewhat strange way. . see below.

A 22-23 year old player throws his shoulder at Messi… I’ve never seen a bigger ego than this in my life. Messi had four Golden Balls at the age of 23 and he never acted that way“, said the former Red Devils idol, now football coach.

Mbappe and Messi

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

From Santos’ hands to Pedro’s bicycle: Flamengo puts Athletico on the wheel in almost two minutes; see | Flamengo

Flamengo beat Athletico-PR with a great goal, but not only the plasticity of Pedro’s bike …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved