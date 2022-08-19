João Guilherme reveals why he did not honor Leonardo on Father’s Day: “I don’t have a photo”

João Guilherme reveals the reason for having honored only his stepfather Danilo Tuffi and opens his heart about his relationship with Leonardo

Last Wednesday (17), the actor João Guilherme opened his heart and explained why he didn’t share a tribute to the singer Leonardo on Father’s Day.

The young man was severely criticized after publishing a statement only to his stepfather Danilo Tuffi and forgetting about his biological father on the special date. to the podcast podDelashe assured that the reason was simple: he has no recent photo with the sertanejo.

“I don’t have a photo with my father. Then I would have to take a photo taken from my iPhone 4, back in 2013, just to upload a text that is literally for you [seguidor]. Because it’s not for my father. My dad doesn’t browse Instagram, he has admins on his Instagram“, he explained.

And continued: “I hate this forced, ‘It’s Father’s Day, I have to post a statement to my dad or I don’t love him’ thing“.

Despite not having paid a virtual tribute, the artist even called his father – who didn’t answer because he was doing a show. “I spoke with Poliana and the next day I sent him a message. I confess he didn’t respond. But I don’t care, because my love for my father doesn’t change with a message or a post“, he reported.

João Guilherme opened the game on Wednesday night (17), by participating in the podDelas, on YouTube, and confessed what he believes to be his secret to conquering women. Taken as a heartthrob on social media for having already been in contact with several famous, the famous talked about his fame as a don Juan.

During the chat with Tatá Estaniecki and Boo Unzuetathe youngest son of the countryman Leonardo confessed to knowing its due value. “I think I’m very important to my contacts”, began the actor.

