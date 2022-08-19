Karoline Lima will not stop with narrations after ending with Militão

Digital influencer Karoline Lima will not stop with her famous narrations of Real Madrid games even after breaking up with defender Eder Militão, from the merengue club and the Brazilian team.

“I’ve always loved football, it’s not something that came from now because of relationships. It’s part of me. When I started narrating, it wasn’t just talking about the person I had a relationship with. And the public demands it”, said Karoline to Quem magazine.

The influencer and Militão broke up just over a month ago, when Karoline was about to give birth to Cecília, the fruit of their relationship. Their daughter was born a few days after the breakup.

The dating with Militão and the playful way on social networks made Karoline gain millions of followers on Instagram. She is even recognized on the streets of Madrid.

“My friends say that everyone in Brazil knows who I am, and I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’. I’ve had exponential growth lately, but I haven’t seen it in Brazil. People stop me here, I’m known, but I don’t eat in Brazil. I’m dying to go back. I have a affection for everyone who follows me, and today 99% of what I receive is positive. I managed to sift my followers very well”, he said.

One of the followers is Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo’s companion. “It was a collective outbreak. I saw her show on Netflix and I thought it was amazing, iconic. Someone on Twitter told me she was following me, and I had no idea. On Instagram I pretended to be used to it, but I was freaking out on Twitter. I was shocked.” , said.