Liz Cheney’s defeat consolidates the Republican Party’s inclination towards ‘Trumpism’ – International

Liz Cheney’s defeat to a staunch supporter of Donald Trump in the US primary elections underscores the dramatic shift in the Republican Party, which, with the former president, is moving away from traditional conservatism to becoming a leader-centered political formation.

Cheney’s failure on Tuesday in Wyoming not only put an end to his hopes of running for a fourth term in the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections, but also demonstrates the strong repudiation of Republican voters along the way. anti-Trump.

Cheney, daughter of Dick Cheney, former vice president of George Bush son, sided with Trump’s positions when he was president in 93% of his votes in the House. But she has dared to criticize him openly in a political movement that seems less and less open to dissent.

“I believe that the GOP today is in very bad shape and that we have a lot of work ahead of us,” Cheney told NBC broadcaster the morning after his defeat.

“The country needs a Republican Party based on substance, on principles, on beliefs. (But) a party that, on the contrary, embraced Donald Trump, embraced his cult personality, is looking the other way”, he evaluated.

Many Republican presidents, from Ronald Reagan to Bush Jr., have faced internal opposition. But debates over the people rarely overshadowed the party’s fundamental orientations: lower taxes, free trade, a fragile federal power, and powerful security forces.

– “Pretty scary” –

Today, the “Grand Old Party”, or GOP, is united around a man who has little regard for these codes.

“The Republican Party is not the ‘Reagan Party’ or the ‘Nixon Party,'” said AFP Aron Solomon of marketing agency Esquire Digital. “a party that got lost and now has found its way. But for many a rather frightening way.”

If the doctrine called “Reaganomics” has become a clear reference to neoliberalism, the ideology behind “Trumpism” is more difficult to detail beyond a populism with tinges of nationalism.

“Trumpism” has a strong detachment from traditional forms of politics, but it also alludes to the “personality cult” that Cheney described.

However, Trump, who calls his Republican critics “RINO” (acronym for “Republicans in name only”), has not always been linked to this party. He was a Republican in the 1980s, but then became independent and even approached the Democratic Party, which he financed.

– Blind support –

The metamorphosis of the Republican Party is also evident when comparing the national conventions of 1980 and 2020.

In 1980, the party led by Reagan published a program with about 60 pages, containing proposals on taxes, welfare, transportation, immigration, women’s rights, health.

But in 2020, at the launch of Trump’s re-election campaign, the party completely abandoned its political platform and opted instead for blind support for its leader and his priorities, whatever they might be.

“Tragically, it seems that Republican principles have been lost,” wrote Sean O’Keefe, who held a high position in the administration of George Bush Sr.. “Nothing demonstrates this more clearly than the absence of a Republican agenda for 2020.”

Trump’s tight grip on the party became clear when more than two-thirds of Lower House Republicans refused to certify Joe Biden’s election victory, hours after Trumpists stormed Capitol Hill in a bid to keep the mogul in the White House.

And, in further evidence of Trump’s influence on the party, of the ten Republican congressmen who voted in favor of his second political trial in the House of Representatives in January 2021, only two will try to keep their positions in November: four have given up on being elected. re-run and four others were defeated in the primaries.

Cheney, who belongs to this second group, announced, however, that he will do “whatever it takes” to keep Trump out of the Oval Office, not even ruling out running for the presidential nomination for 2024.

But for analyst Solomon, she would be more successful in the media than at the polls.

“Most likely we’ll see Liz Cheney as a radio and television commentator,” he said, “which would suit her well and allow her to influence voters.”