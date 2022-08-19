Majority in the STF understands that the new Misconduct Law can be applied to ongoing cases, but not to those already concluded | Policy

The Federal Supreme Court (STF) formed a majority of votes this Thursday (18) so that the new Misconduct Law, with changes sanctioned in 2021, can be applied in ongoing processes.

With this, the new rule may benefit defendants who have been convicted of unintentional wrongful conduct in actions in which there is still a possibility of appeal in the action. There is also a majority for the law not to be applied in cases that have already been closed, that is, with no further right to appeal. The ministers must now propose a thesis to finalize the trial.

The STF analyzes whether the change in the law – which now requires the agent’s intent (intention) to configure the improbity – can be applied in cases that had already been judged based on the old rule (see more details below).

The trial began on Wednesday (3). Last week, the rapporteur, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, voted against applying the new law to closed cases. So far, ministers Nunes Marques, Edson Fachin and Luís Roberto Barroso, Rosa Weber and Cármen Lúcia have also voted in this regard.

By Moraes’ vote, the new law can also be applied to ongoing cases (see below). Another six ministers voted in favor of the new law being applied also to benefit defendants with ongoing processes: Nunes Marques, André Mendonça, Dias Toffoli, Ricardo Lewandowski, Gilmar Mendes and Luiz Fux.

The case analyzed is that of a prosecutor who is the subject of a civil action for alleged negligence in her role. The process has general repercussions, that is, it will serve as a basis for a broader understanding to be applied to all similar cases by the other instances.

Thousands of cases await a position from the Court on the subject. These are cases involving public agents, such as civil servants and politicians, for example, who may have the conviction reversed if the STF understands that the changes may reach these penalties.

Moraes voted against the possibility of applying the law to concluded cases, without the right to appeal, the so-called final decision. According to the minister, culpable (unintentional) improbity had been legally applied until the change in legislation and was never declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

On the other hand, he defended the application of the new law to pending cases, since, “repealed the law [anterior], it is not possible to maintain its application”. Thus, the judge who is now going to judge a case in progress will have to take the new law into account.

According to Moraes, this does not mean the extinction of all actions involving the agent’s fault, since there is the possibility of eventual intent. “They must be analyzed on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

Moraes also voted to deny the application of the new statute of limitations to old cases. According to the minister, if the state acted on a regular basis, shortening the deadline by amending the law cannot harm the state’s performance. “If there is no state inaction, there is no statute of limitations,” he said.

See how the ministers have voted so far:

He disagreed in part with the rapporteur and recognized some possible hypotheses so that the law can be applied to cases that have already become final.

Mendonça voted to allow the application of the new improbity law to cases in progress and to those that may be presented. In finalized cases, when the case is exclusively at fault, there may be an action with a request to rescind the conviction decision – called a rescissory action.

In relation to the statute of limitations, Mendonça defended the immediate application of the period provided for in the new law to ongoing processes and to facts not yet processed.

For the minister, the new law should not be retroactive to benefit those who have already had the final conviction, but should be immediately applied to pending cases.

“It will not mean general amnesty for actions of improbity, only actions pending on October 26, 2021, which is the date of entry into force,” will be affected.

Regarding prescription, he understood that the deadlines of the new law are valid, as it is more beneficial, also only for cases still in progress. “It’s a political choice,” he said.

The minister voted against any possibility of the law being retroactive. “The retroactive incidence of the most beneficial law provided for in the Constitution does not apply to the provisions of the law of improbity,” he said.

“Furthermore, in a democratic regime, the law of a non-strictly criminal nature cannot retroact before the risk of violating the perfect legal act, res judicata and acquired right”, he said. “The legislative body can only make law for the future.”

The minister also voted against any possibility of the law being retroactive. “Retroactive application of a law is the exception,” he said. “My position is that [em relação à lei de improbidade] does not retroact under any circumstances”, he said.

He voted for the law to always retroact to benefit. “The rule is to always apply the most beneficial norm to the citizen, to the individual, especially when a right is expanded on one side and the punitive power of the State on the other is reduced, legitimately by the National Congress, with the authority to do so”, he said. .

He also voted against applying the new rules to acts prior to the law, in the same sense as Fachin and Barroso. According to the minister, the retroactivity of the Constitution “deserves a restrictive interpretation”, not reaching administrative law.

He voted against the possibility of the law being retroactive. “There is no doubt that the cases of improbity are not under criminal law, so it will not be retroactive,” he said.

He understood that the new rule can be retroactive to benefit previous cases and, in cases already closed, the defendant can ask for a review through an action.

“I understand that they are atypical [não são crime] acts of improbity committed with guilt before October 2021, considered the retroactivity of the law”, he said. “It is necessary to honor the principle of retroactivity of the most beneficial law”, he said.

He voted in favor of the law benefiting previous cases, even without a final judgment. For the dean of the STF, the sanctions of the improbity law do not belong to the civil sphere and have the character of a sanction. Therefore, the retroactivity of the most beneficial criminal law also affects cases of improbity. “There is no doubt that some principles are common to sanctioning offenses,” he said.

He voted against the hypothesis of the new law reaching old cases, but in favor of retroacting for pending cases. “We are facing an action of a civil nature, in which the Code of Civil Procedure applies,” he said.

The amendments to the Misconduct Law were sanctioned in October 2021 by President Jair Bolsonaro, after approval by the House and Senate, and have been criticized for restricting improbity and making sanctions difficult.

The law serves to frame dishonest conduct that violates principles of public administration, causes damage to the treasury and results in the illicit enrichment of public agents.

From the approved amendments, the text began to require the agent’s intent, that is, the intention to commit irregularity, for the conviction. Before, wrongful acts, without intention, were also punished.

The law also changed statute of limitations, the time allowed by the state to sue the agent for the act of improbity, which has been shortened in some cases.

The text also determines that an action for improbity will only be appropriate if there is actual damage to public property.

As the changes are more beneficial, a wing of jurists argues that they should be applied to previous cases, following the same logic of criminal law, in which the law retroacts to benefit the defendant.

On the other hand, there are those who argue that the Constitution provides for the application of a more beneficial law to past cases only when it comes to crime, that is, in the criminal sphere, but not in improbity, which is administrative.