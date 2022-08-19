Myrella Amanda, TikTok star, dies in an accident at age 24 in Maceió – Alagoas

A 24-year-old girl died in the early hours of Tuesday (16), after suffering a traffic accident in Maceió, Alagoas. Myrella Amanda was an influencer and kept a profile on TikTok with her girlfriend Viviane, who was with her, but survived. The information is from g1.

The two went on a motorcycle and hit a pole, according to the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu), which attended the event. There is no information on who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Myrella died at the scene of the accident and Viviane was rescued and taken to the State General Hospital (HGE) with trauma to her face and skull. After being released from hospital, she said on social media that she did not remember the accident and that she found out about her girlfriend’s death through messages she received on her cell phone.

“I don’t remember the accident very well, I just know that I woke up in the HGE (General Hospital of the State), on a stretcher and then, this morning, I discovered this terrible news”, said Viviane, quite shaken.

Affair

The couple met in 2017 and became famous on social media for sharing videos about routine and relationship. Only on TikTok, the profile of the two exceeded 500 thousand followers.