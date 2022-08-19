New Porsche 911 GT3 RS can run on the streets and arrives for R$ 1.8 million

THE Porsche announces the arrival in Brazil of 911 GT3 RS, which is made to accelerate on closed circuits, but is allowed to run on streets and highways. The classic coupe of the German brand shows the evoked look of a racing car, highlighting the huge airfoil at the rear, as well as the central rear diffuser and the kit that increases the downforce. According to the automaker, the “downforce” reaches 409 kg at 200 km/h, and 860 kg at 285 km/h.

According to Porsche data, the 4.0-litre boxer gasoline engine with six opposed cylinders – aspirated and high-revving – is capable of generating a powerful 525 hp. It connects to the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. With this set, the new 911 GT3 RS accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 296 km/h.

Porsche/Disclosure

Carbon fiber cage and movable wing

To deliver these numbers, the 911 GT3 RS features several modifications over the traditional 911. For example, Porsche announces that the super sports car has a carbon fiber cage for the first time – and within FIA (International Automobile Federation) standards. It is 6 kg lighter than the previous version, made of steel. In addition, the cabin has a fire extinguisher and a six-point seat belt with the Clubsport package, free of charge.

Porsche/Disclosure

Of course, Porsche has resized the brake system. Thus, the GT3 RS comes standard with huge discs of 410 mm at the front, and 390 mm at the rear axle. Likewise, the 20- and 21-inch alloy wheels (front and rear, in order) are fitted with extra-low tires, with 275/35 and 335/30. They show the yellow brake calipers. Finally, there is an unprecedented Drag Reduction System (DRS), which allows you to “open” the rear wing.

Porsche/Disclosure

heavy diet

With all this transformation, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS weighs 1,450 kg (running order). However, if the owner wants, there is the Weissach package (optional), which reduces another 22 kg on the coupe. In it, parts such as the hood, roof, doors, mirror cover and spoiler are made of carbon fiber. The same material is used for the torsion bars on both axles, which help with dynamic balance. Finally, the wheels use special magnesium alloy, which reduces another 8 kg.

Porsche/Disclosure

The package also brings a technology used in competition cars. The PDK automatic transmission has a magnet system that makes gear changes faster and more accurate. Inside, the seats are of the shell type and the finish, despite the search for weight reduction, remains luxurious. All this, of course, impacts the price. The 911 GT3 RS is available for just R$1,769,000. It can now be booked in the country, with delivery in the coming months.

