Offer: iPhone 13 Pro 256GB at 26% off

O iPhone 13 Pro It has been on the market for almost a year and remains one of the best choices for anyone looking for a powerful smartphone. Among its attributes, we have a advanced triple camera systemthe chip A15 Bionic with a GPU of 5 cores and a screen with the technology ProMotion (120Hz), for example.

If you are looking for this model, today we are bringing you a very good offer. THE amazon (actually it’s Fast shop — which, as we know, is an official Apple reseller) is selling the 256GBin graphite color, for BRL 7,709.

If we take into account that the listed price of this model here in Brazil is R$10,499, we are facing a discount of 26%. It is worth noting that this amount can still be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments on credit cards.

