Palmeiras lineup: Abel has maximum strength for the game against Flamengo | palm trees

Palmeiras trained this Thursday morning, at the Football Academy, continuing the preparations for the game against Flamengo, next Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Allianz Parque, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.
With maximum strength – the only casualty remains midfielder Jailson, who is recovering from knee surgery -, Abel Ferreira commanded a technical training session with tactical emphasis.
+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!
Verdão will still do two more training sessions before the confrontation next Sunday, which will put the leader and vice-leader of the Brasileirão face to face.
Gustavo Scarpa and Wesley in training for Palmeiras at the Football Academy — Photo: Cesar Greco
With no games in the middle of this week, Palmeiras will make a total of five training sessions in preparation to face Flamengo. In addition to the Brazilian Championship, Verdão plays in the Libertadores semifinal, with the first leg against Athletico scheduled for August 30th.
With no embezzlement and with Gustavo Scarpa recovered after being spared in the Derby against Corinthians, Palmeiras should enter the field with: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Zé Rafael and Raphael Veiga; Dudu, Gustavo Scarpa and Rony.
Sportv team debate sequence in Palmeiras and Flamengo calendar
With 48 points, Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão with a nine-point advantage over Flamengo and Corinthians, second and third, respectively.
+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!
🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧
+ Read more news about Palmeiras