Palmeiras should enter against Flamengo not to lose

Leader of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras receives on Sunday the vice-leader Flamengo, who comes packed by a sequence of victories and the classification for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, after beating Athletico-PR with a goal from Pedro. For Danilo Lavieri, Palmeirense’s concern in the match, even if facing a mixed team from the red and black, must be to play so as not to lose.

At the UOL News Sportthe columnist of UOL considers that the game looks like an early final because it involves the top two and the teams that play better in current Brazilian football, but the best deal for Abel Ferreira’s Palmeiras would be to maintain the nine-point difference. “Flamengo, even with a mixed team, has the capacity to make a very difficult game for Palmeiras and if I were the coach of Palmeiras I would enter the field so as not to lose. Flamengo with a draw, for example, and one less round, is a very important step”, he concludes.

