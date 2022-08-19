‘Pantanal’: Tenório turns Juma into a beast; see images of the scene that airs this Thursday | come around

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will see Tenório (Murilo Benício) from afar — Photo: Globo

Tenório (Murilo Benício) will approach to try to negotiate the tapera — Photo: Globo

Just by seeing the farmer, Juma will be possessed…

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will stop and start the transformation — Photo: Globo

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will throw himself on the ground, like a jaguar — Photo: Globo

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will almost become a jaguar — Photo: Globo

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will start to come back from himself — Photo: Globo

Tenório (Murilo Benício) will approach with open arms…. — Photo: Globo

…Juma (Alanis Guillen) will take the gun and point it at him — Photo: Globo

Tenório (Murilo Benício) will be surrendered — Photo: Globo

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will be angry with the visit — Photo: Globo

Remember the last time Juma became a jaguar

José Leôncio is in disbelief with Juma’s escape

