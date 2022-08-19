pause in investments and dividends to control debt

Holding Itaúsa (ITSA4) has become one of the darlings of Brazilian investors for the generous dividends paid in the years before the pandemic. However, the earnings distributed by the holding company have decreased significantly in recent years, which aroused some distrust on the part of investors.

Below is a comment by Rafael Bevilacqua, chief strategist and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, on the subject. Every day, Bevilacqua brings news and reviews of publicly traded companies for you to make the best investment decisions.

The truth is that the Itaúsa remains as profitable as ever, especially given the resumption of results at Itaú, responsible for the largest share of the company’s profit. However, the holding has focused its investments on companies in the sector non-financial, seeking to diversify its portfolio and reduce dependence on the bank’s results. These investments are not cheap, and have resulted in an increase in the company’s indebtedness.

Added to this is the fact that, during the pandemic, Itaú had to significantly reduce its payout, that is, the portion of profit that is distributed to shareholders in the form of dividends. This affected the results of Itaúsa over the last few years, but the resumption of Itaú’s good results has enabled a strong recovery of the holding.

On Tuesday (16), in the earnings conference call of Itaúsathe CEO and Investor Relations Officer Alfredo setubal shared with those present the prospects for the company’s future.

The CEO informed that the company should interrupt itsdressfor a moment, stating that in a year the posture can be reviewed, but at the moment the priority is to give the invested companies time to mature. In addition to Itaú, the company has interests in XP Inc., Alpargatas, Dexco, Aegea, NTS, Copa Energia and now CCR.

Setúbal also stated that the holding company recently analyzed a possible entry into the Eletrobras share offering, but the need to invest R$ 5 billion in the recently privatized electric company assumed a new debt issuance, something unattractive in the company’s view. .

In addition, Setúbal stated that the investees, especially those in the non-financial sector, are in the process of reducing their level of indebtedness. Thus, Itaúsa will remain, for a period of three or four years, distributing only the statutory minimum requiredof at form of provenancetos, or be, 25% of net profit. After it’sDuring this period, the CEO stated that the company should operate at a level of 40% to 50% of payout, closer to the historical average.

Itaúsa has always been one of the first options in the market in terms of allocation to stable companies with good dividend payments. As a result, the updates from Setúbal, which are very focused on this aspect, provide more concrete guidance on the deadlines for restoring the historical payout and the strategy for acquisitions and consolidation of the company’s portfolio.

With the recentand heretion of CCR, an infrastructure company operating in public concessions, the holding adds to its portfolio another extremely important player in the market in whichand act. Therefore, I believe that the company is well positioned, with a diversified portfolio and increasingly reducing its volatility, as it gradually reduces its exposure to Itaú.

At actions Itaúsa’s preferred shares closed up 0.11% on Wednesday (17), quoted at R$9.50.