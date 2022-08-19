Post-Covid: Elevated Risk of Neurological and Psychiatric Problems Continues Up to Two Years After Infection, Oxford Study Suggests | coronavirus

People who have had Covid-19 remain at high risk of developing neurological and psychiatric problems for up to two years after infection, suggests research from the University of Oxford published on Wednesday (17).

The study, published in the journal “The Lancet Psychiatry”, from the group “The Lancet”, looked at patients who had Covid and made a comparison with people who had been infected with other respiratory viruses.

Among the problems that appeared more after infection with the coronavirus are psychosis, insanity“mind fog” and convulsions.

The research also identified an increased risk, among adults, of developing depression and anxietybut that decreased within two months after infection.

“It is good news that the increased risk of depression and anxiety diagnoses after Covid-19 is relatively short-lived and there is no increased risk of these diagnoses in children,” said Maxime Taquet, an Oxford professor who led the analyses.See details about children and teenagers below).

“However, it is concerning that some other conditions, such as dementia and seizures, continue to be diagnosed more frequently after Covid, even two years later,” he noted.

The observations were based on 1.25 million public health records from US patients who have had Covid since the start of the pandemic in January 2020.

“The results have important implications for patients and healthcare services, as they suggest that new cases of neurological conditions linked to Covid-19 infection are likely to occur for a considerable time after the pandemic ends,” said Paul Harrison, senior author of the study.

The study was the first large-scale study to analyze the risk of neurological and psychiatric problems in children who had Covid: in all, more than 185,000 children under the age of 18 were included.

At children and teenagers also became more likely to develop seizures and psychotic problems, but the risk was lower than seen among adults (see graphic above in this report).

The research was also a pioneer in evaluating how risks change as new variants emerge: The delta variant was associated with more disorders than the alpha, “original” variant. The omicron variant was associated with neurological and psychiatric risks similar to those of delta.

“The emergence of the delta variant was associated with an increased risk of several conditions; however, it is important to note that the overall risk of these conditions is still low,” Taquet noted.

“With omicron as the dominant variant, although we see much milder symptoms directly after infection, similar rates of neurological and psychiatric diagnoses are seen as with delta, suggesting that the burden on the healthcare system may continue even with less severe variants.” in other aspects”, he recalled.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, scientists have been finding evidence that people who have already had Covid may be at greater risk of developing neurological and psychiatric diseases, as well as other health problems (read the links below):

A previous observational study by the same research group had already reported that patients who had Covid were at increased risk of developing neurological and psychiatric problems in the first six months after infection.

Until now, however, there have been no large-scale data examining the risks of these diagnoses over a longer period of time.

“Our work also highlights the need for more research to understand why this happens after Covid-19 and what can be done to prevent or treat these conditions,” Harrison said.

The authors caution that there are some important limitations to consider in the research: the study may not account for self-diagnosed and asymptomatic cases of Covid-19, as they are unlikely to be computed in electronic health records.